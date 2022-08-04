See How You Can Watch Garth Brooks’ Iconic Central Park Concert

Let’s take a trip back in time to 1997. It was the heyday of 90s country. At the same time, it was the peak of Garth Brooks’ legendary career. He was on a world tour and packing some of the biggest venues on the planet. Then he announced a free concert in New York’s Central Park. It was an epic night for the million people who showed up to see the Oklahoma native do what he does best. However, they weren’t the only ones to see the show. HBO broadcast the event live to millions of country fans. Later, that broadcast received multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations. 25 years later, Garth: Live in Central Park or simply “Garthstock” is a legendary moment in the history of the genre.

Earlier today, Garth Brooks appeared on Good Morning America to talk about how he plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that unforgettable night under the stars. “This Sunday, the seventh, the twenty-fifth anniversary, starting at the actual show time, we’re going to sit and watch it.”

Garth Brooks pointed out that this is for everyone who wasn’t able to see the original show or broadcast. Including, Brooks said, as he raised his hand, “The guy that never got to sit in the crowd and watch it.”

This time, you won’t need a premium cable subscription to watch the live broadcast. You can see Garth: Live in Central Park by going to TalkShopLive or watch it right here on Outsider (more on that later).

You’re not just going to get to watch an epic concert event, though. Garth Brooks informed the GMA hosts that they’ll be cutting to Studio G to get some insight from the man himself. So, this will be a truly special night for fans.

More About the Garth Brooks Concert Event

You can see the official trailer for the Garth Brooks livestream event below. In it, Garth talks a little more about how excited he is to host the stream. “I’m asking you to come join me on this channel and we’re going to watch Central Park side-by-side, you and me. I’m going to get to sit in the audience and watch this one. I’ve always wanted to. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Now, here’s the cool part. You can come back to this page and watch the event with Garth Brooks AND your fellow Outsiders. On the day of the show, that trailer will become the livestream of Garth: Live in Central Park. So, come join us and witness an iconic moment in country music history. So, bookmark this page and come back on Sunday, August 7th at 8 PM Eastern Time.

Luckily, you don’t need to pay for this epic event. You’ll get to witness an iconic moment in country music history with commentary from one of the genre’s biggest stars and it won’t cost you a dime.