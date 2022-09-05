See Why Eric Church Said He Was the ‘Worst Salesman in History’ Before Becoming a Star

Eric Church had a “normal job” once, too. The Chief is among several artists that are recalling their worst jobs in honor of the Labor Day weekend. He doesn’t think he was very good at the gig he had before heading to Nashville.

“I sold knives from midnight to 7 or 8 a.m.,” Eric Church said. “And anytime somebody calls you at 3 or 4 a.m. and needs 200 knives for $19.95, it’s automatically an alarming situation. I was young and I’d been in a lot of these people’s shoes. I had done this…I knew they were drunk; I knew what they had done. They’d just come home from the bar, flipped on Shop at Home and said, ‘You know what? I need that.’ So the reason the job didn’t last long for me is that I was maybe the worst salesman in history because I ended up talking a lot of these people out of it.”

Eric Church released the third part of his ambitious triple album Heart & Soul last month. The “&” disc was available to Church Choir members, but the public hadn’t yet been able to listen. The six-song collection includes “Doing Life With Me,” which has enjoyed a lot of success on country radio. Heart was the first of the trilogy. It arrived in April of 2021 and was led by the single “Stick That in Your Country Song.” Soul followed it a week later.

Eric Church Spends Labor Day in Texas

Eric Church had a big Labor Day weekend. He made up the show that he canceled in April so that he could watch his North Carolina Tarheels play against rival Duke in the Final Four. He made it up with two free concerts at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Tex. Check out a photo he shared from the second night below.

He also went to the final Robert Earl Keen show at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes to open for the legend. Robert Earl Keen announced earlier this year that he’d be retiring from the road. Chief jumped at the chance to support his mentor and friend as he said farewell.

The year is mostly done for Eric Church. He wrapped his last full-scale tour earlier this year. He does have a festival appearance coming in October, and it’s a great bill. Moon Crush Harvest Moon is in Miramar Beach, Fla. on October 28 & 29. The destination festival features two full Eric Church performances and one Turnpike Troubadours performance. It also features performances from Flatland Cavalry, Grace Potter, Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ and Molly Tuttle. Learn more about ticket information at his website.