Shane Smith & the Saints Appear Onscreen in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer

They are only onscreen for one fleeting second, but I’m pretty damn sure (99.8 %) that Shane Smith & the Saints are featured in the new Season 5 trailer for Yellowstone, which was released on Sept. 28. The hard-touring Texas troupe—Shane, Bennett Brown, Dustin Schaefer, Chase Satterwhite, and Zach Stover—appear in the new trailer at 1 minute, 11 seconds. If you’ve been watching Paramount’s ratings monster, it’s not too surprising.

During Season 4 in 2021, series creator Taylor Sheridan—as character Travis Wheatley—capped Episode 3 by name-dropping “Shane Smith and the f—ing Saints” while the band’s “All I See Is You” (which was also the title of the episode) played in his truck. The following week’s Episode 4 opened with “All I See Is You.”

Check out the new trailer below—specifically the 1:11 mark—which shows Shane Smith & the Saints performing on an outdoor stage. Shane Smith & the Saints join recent tourmates Whiskey Myers as the only other band to perform as part of the Yellowstone storyline (S1E4: “Long Black Train”).

Yellowstone returns for Season 5 with a two-hour premiere event on November 13 on Paramount Network.

Shane Smith to Outsider

Earlier this year, Shane talked to Outsider about having “All I See Is You” featured on Yellowstone.

“Man, it was unbelievable,” said Shane. “We’ve never had anything like that before. We’ve never had anything to compare that to, that particular feature replacement. We were actually on tour at the time, and we were playing a show in Virginia Beach. And it was a Sunday night when Yellowstone airs. We talked to the venue because they had this big-screen TV behind the stage, and we’re like, ‘Hey, can we turn this into a watch party and then play a show after?’ They were like, ‘Yeah, we don’t care.’ We literally had it like a movie theater. All the fans were in there. We were in there with the fans, just getting drinks with everybody, hanging out. Everyone was just watching the episode on this big screen with all the lights down and through their PA system. So it just sounded like you were in some big movie theater. It was really cool. It was really special.”

As far as thanking Sheridan for the boost, Shane said he was willing to play a full show for him. And from the looks of the Season 5 trailer, Taylor may have taken Shane up on his offer.

“I asked our manager to contact [Taylor Sheridan] and I was just like, ‘Tell him he’s got a free show whenever he wants it. We will show up. I’ll fly us out or we’ll take the bus out. Whether he wants to do it on the Four Sixes or he wants to do it at a wrap party or in L.A. or whatever. We will show up and do a full band show for those guys,'” said Shane. “They haven’t taken us up on it yet, but I hope that they do.”