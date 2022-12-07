It’s the hit that put the country music superstar on the map decades ago. Now, nearly 30 years later, Shania Twain is still absolutely crushing her 1995 hit, Any Man Of Mine. Actually, Twain is seriously crushing a whole bunch of her fan-favorite hits as Shania Twain’s jaw-dropping performance at the PCA includes 1995 hit Any Man of Mine as well as some of her later songs including Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and That Don’t Impress Me Much. Shania Twain even gave heartthrob movie star Ryan Reynolds a shout-out last night when she swapped his name for Brad Pitts during her spot-on performance of That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Shania Twain’s Intro Takes Us All Back To Her Fan-Favorite Breakout Hit

As Shania Twain’s performance gets underway, we see some of her dancers decked out in sleek leather outfits with a style that takes us back to the chic country style that Twain is known for celebrating. Then, we hear the beat. Any Shania Twain fan would know this anywhere…it might be a little more “rock and roll” than the original, but there’s no question what song we are about to hear. Then, the fiddle begins to play that hook that is so recognizable to any Shania Twain fan.

Then we see her, looking fiercely country and ironically stylish in her pink hair and pink leather cowgirl outfit. Initially, we just see the silhouette of Twain as she stands in a ring of fire. However, as the performance continues we hear the song that we fell in love with as the music superstar flawlessly nails the iconic country music tune.

Twain’s Red Carpet Look Is A Fierce Throwback To Her Career

When Shania Twain hit the red carpet during last night’s People’s Choice Awards she stunned us all with her gorgeous leopard print form-fitting gown. The glamorous look included a leopard hood, a leopard bandeau top, and a sheer middle. The bottom was a call to old Hollywood glamour with a sleek black skirt.

According to Shania Twain’s stylist, Chris Horan, this red carpet look holds a lot of meaning to the star. The gown was specially made for her by designer Rodarte and features “elements of major moments” in Twain’s prolific career.

“I wish I looked half this good,” notes one Shania fan of the look. Another fan notes, “The woman’s 57, kids.