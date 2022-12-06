Shania Twain Adds Fall Dates To Her 2023 Tour

Shania Twain is once again adding dates to her 2023 Queen of Me Tour after adding more to the initial schedule in late November. She announced the tour and album in late October, and fans were ecstatic. This is Shania’s first major tour and project since 2017’s Now.

The tour kicks off in April and is now extended into mid-November 2023. She recently announced 19 new dates for the tour on social media. “I’ll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma’s going on the road for the entirety of 2023!” she wrote on Twitter. “And I’m playing even more shows!!”

I’ll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma’s going on the road for the entirety of 2023! 😂 And I’m playing even more shows!! Tickets on sale 12/16, 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/f03QsnVt98 — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) December 6, 2022

Tickets for the Queen of Me Tour go on sale Dec. 16. Currently, Shania Twain hasn’t announced if there will be new supporting acts for the additional fall dates, but fans are waiting patiently for any news. For the spring and summer legs of the tour, she’s bringing along amazing young talent: Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will join Shania on the road.

Shania Twain Hits the Road in 2023, Where Is She Headed?

Here are Shania Twain’s 2023 tour dates, including the new additions. Is she headed to your town next year?

April

28 – Spokane, WA (sold out)

29 – Seattle, WA (sold out)

May

2 – Vancouver, BC

3 – Vancouver, BC

5 – Edmonton, AB (sold out)

6 – Edmonton, AB

9 – Calgary, AB

10 – Calgary, AB

12 – Saskatoon, SK

14 – Winnipeg, MB (sold out)

16 – Madison WI (sold out)

17 – St. Paul, MN (sold out)

19 – Lincoln, NE

21 – Denver, CO

24 – Salt Lake City, UT (sold out)

26 – Mountain View, CA

28 – Los Angeles, CA

30 – Phoenix, AZ

31 – Palm Springs, CA

June

3 – Tulsa, OK (sold out)

4 – St. Louis, MO

7 – Nashville, TN (sold out)

9 – Camden, NJ

12 – Halifax, NS (sold out)

14 – Moncton, NB (sold out)

15 – Moncton, NB

17 – Quebec City, QC

18 – Montreal, QC

20 – Hamilton, ON

21 – London, ON (sold out)

23 – Toronto, ON (sold out)

24 – Toronto, ON

27 – Columbia, MD (sold out)

28 – Charlotte, NC (sold out)

30- Cuyahoga Falls, OH (sold out)

July

1 – Tinley Park, IL

3 – Bethel, NY

6 – Ottawa, ON

8 – Syracuse, NY (sold out)

9 – Mansfield, MA (sold out)

11 – New York, NY

13 – Burgettstown, PA

15 – Noblesville, IL (sold out)

19 – Kansas City, MO

21 – Dallas, TX (sold out)

22 – Houston, TX (sold out)

24- New Orleans, LA

September

14 – Glasgow, UK

16 – London, UK

17 – London, UK

19 – Dublin, IE

20 – Dublin, IE

22 – Glasgow, UK

23 – Glasgow, UK

25 – Manchester, UK

26 – Birmingham, UK

28 – Leeds, UK

Here, Shania Twain has added her new dates for the fall, from mid-October to mid-November.

October

12 – San Antonio, TX

13 – Fort Worth, TX

16 – Knoxville, TN

18 – Raleigh, NC

20 – Buffalo, NY

22 – Toronto, ON

24 – Quebec City, QC

25 – Montreal, QC

27 – Columbus, OH

28 – Louisville, KY

31 – Milwaukee, WI

November