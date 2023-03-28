Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani & More Join ‘CMT Music Awards’ Lineup

CMT added some female firepower to its CMT Music Awards lineup on April 2. Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, and Gwen Stefani have joined a star-studded lineup that already included Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and more.

Alanis Morissette will make her CMT Music Awards debut alongside Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Wade, and Jackie Venson. The collective will perform Alanis’ 1995 Grammy-winning anthem, “You Oughta Know.”

Gwen Stefani will also make her CMT Music Awards performance debut. She will team with Carly Pearce for an on-stage collaboration. Stefani last appeared on the show in 2020 with husband Blake Shelton to accept their win for Collaborative Video of the Year for “Nobody But You.”

Shania Twain will be honored with the CMT Equal Play Award, which recognizes an artist who is a “visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.” Previous winners include Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the CMT Music Awards will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2 on CBS. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting open now.

‘CMT Music Awards’ Nominees

Lainey Wilson leads this year’s star-studded list with four nominations at the CMT Music Awards. Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and Kane Brown received three nominations apiece.

In addition, this year’s show features more than a dozen first-time nominees: Avery Anna, Bailey Zimmerman, Black Pumas, Charley Crockett, Corey Kent, Drake Milligan, Emmy Russell, Jackson Dean, Jake Scott, Jelly Roll, Katelyn Brown, Kylie Morgan, Lukas Nelson, Megan Moroney, Morgan Wade, Nate Smith, Pillbox Patti, The War And Treaty, Tiera Kennedy, and Wynonna Judd.

Full List of Nominees.

Performers

Main Stage

Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker

Tyler Hubbard

Wynonna + Ashley McBryde

Alanis Morissette + Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Wade, and Jackie Venson

Gwen Stefani + Carly Pearce

Ram Trucks Side Stage Performers