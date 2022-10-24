Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville

Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.

Taking to Instagram Monday, Twain wrote, “There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me.”

WKRN reminds us that for 15 years, Shania Twain’s career was put on hold. She developed Lyme disease after she was bitten by a tick which made her worry she might “never sing again.”

However, if that’s one of the rumors she was referencing, she’s rapidly proven the press wrong. Of the rumors, she quipped, “It’s been fun to watch.”

Still, some are based in truth. And fortunately for Shania Twain fans, she confirmed that one circulating rumor is true.

“I am here to officially confirm ONE of those rumours,” she continued, “NASHVILLE, won’t you wake up dreaming with me, [Kelsea Ballerini], and [Breland] at [GEODIS Park] on June 7th 2023?”

Per her post, tickets for Shania Twain’s Nashville show go on sale Friday. Fans from around the world flocked to the comments. They begged the country queen to come to countries like Brazil, France, the UK, and the Philippines. Others promised that they would see Shania Twain and her country cohorts in Nashville next year.

Shania Twain Concert with Kelsea Ballerini Has Some Fans Hoping for a Shared Album

Amid the comments begging the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer to pay visits to their respective countries, other fans expressed excitement for a rumored album featuring both Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini.

Shania Twain’s concert featuring Kelsea Ballerini is significant because in recent months, the younger star, just 28, has really touted her admiration for the veteran musician, honoring her at the ACM Honors last month with a dynamite cover of her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and donning the icon’s 1999 GRAMMYs dress that very same night.

In speaking about her experience seeing the dress reborn again, Shania Twain said, “I am so blown away. She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it.”

However, combining the iconic dress with Ballerini’s performance at the ACM Honors, Twain recalled, “It was an incredible night for me at the GRAMMYs. That dress represented that experience, so I’m just happy to see it alive again. Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it’s really great to be able to share that with other people, with another woman.”

She added, “Obviously, it’s a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress.”