Shania Twain Announces ‘Queen of Me’ Album & Tour, Fans Go Wild

Shania Twain is releasing an album and going on tour. And fans would like to put an exclamation point on the news, which the country music queen announced Friday across her social media platforms.

But, country music lovers will have to wait a few more months. Remember, though, it’s never to late “to get a little out of line.” (We’re just quoting the mantra of Queen Shania).

Twain’s album is Queen Of Me. It’ll drop Feb. 3 and you can pre-order now. Fans already are singing along to several singles she’s already released, including “Waking Up Dreaming,” “Not Just A Girl” and “Last Day Of Summer.” It’s her first full album since 2017, so Friday, indeed, was a special day for Shania Twain and those who love her music. The album also is her first with new label, Republic Nashville.

“These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin – and I think this album reflects that musically,” Shania Twain posted on Instagram. “Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

“I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one’s gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let’s get a little out of line!! I’ll be Queen Of Me – you be Queen of YOU!”

Shania Twain Tour Will Hit Cities In US, Canada and Great Britain

The Queen Of Me Tour starts April 28 in Spokane, Wash. She’ll take a swing through Canada, then will play a number of arenas in the United States. By next September, Twain will continue her tour in Great Britain, heading to England, Ireland and Scotland. Some of her special guests include Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton. Earlier this week, she added an extra date at Nashville’s Geodis Park. That performance, set for June 7, will include Ballerini and Breland.

Shania Twain also made news earlier this month when she joined the cast of ABC’s Beauty and the Beast Live special. The musical is set for a holiday telecast. Twain will portray Mrs. Potts, who originally was voiced in 1991 by the late Angela Lansbury.

Shania Twain followed her Friday news with another tweet. “I’m so happy right now.”

I’m so happy right now 🥹🥹🥹 — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) October 28, 2022

So are her fans. One posted “And you make us so happy. Forever and for always our QUEEN.”

And another replied “thank you for continuously giving us beautifully made music and all of the content that goes with it. we love you!”