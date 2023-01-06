Shania Twain Calls Coachella Performance With Harry Styles ‘One of the Highlights of My Career’

At first glance, Shania Twain and Harry Styles might seem like an odd pairing. For both artists, however, last year’s Coachella performance proved what they always suspected: it’s a match made in heaven.

Believe it or not, Harry Styles’ love of Shania Twain stretches back to his childhood – but when you think about it, it’s not really hard to believe at all. A Shania phase is essentially a universal landmark in the childhoods of young Millennials everywhere, much like our collective fascination with Beanie Babies and Tamagotchi.

And like many of us, Harry Styles’ fandom began with his mother’s. “I love (my mom) for that. Because I love your music,” Styles said to Twain, who referred to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer as “sweet” in return.

Mrs. Styles is such a huge fan of Shania, in fact, that when Harry first met her backstage at one of his shows, he asked if the country music legend would call his mother for her birthday. Shania Twain, of course, obliged, sparking a lifelong friendship with Styles in the process.

“We stayed in touch ever since and then he invited me to the Coachella performance,” Twain explained to TODAY. “We’re just very easy together, it’s like we’ve known each other for a very long time.”

Harry Styles, the headliner of Coachella 2022, surprised his mass of fans by inviting Shania Twain on stage for a duet of “Man! I Fell Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still The One.” The performance was so fantastic that it not only created a whole new generation of Shania fans but the icon now refers to it as “one of the highlights of [her] career.”

Shania Twain Remains Grateful for Her Decades-Long Career

The reality that Harry Styles and other ’90s kids are now the adults in the audience isn’t lost on Shania Twain. On the contrary, she couldn’t be more grateful for their continued support all these years later.

“[Harry Styles is] one of these kids that’s part of the generation that 25, 30 years ago were 4, 5, 6 years old in the audience,” Twain mused. “Now it’s this full-circle moment where they are old enough now to speak for themselves.”

“They can come and see me without the parents and express their admiration for my music and thank me for the inspiration. It’s very rewarding for me to still be doing this and to hear their gratitude in person.”

As for a possible Shania Twain x Harry Styles collab in the future? Given Shania and Styles’ deep mutual admiration for each other, it seems inevitable. “Well, not on this album,” Twain told Extra, referring to her upcoming studio album Queen of Me. “But in the future, I would say, yes. I’m going to hold Harry to that.”

“I think we surprised each other [with] just how natural [the Coachella performance] was,” she added. “So, I do plan on doing that with Harry at some point, for sure.”