Shania Twain Cancels Las Vegas Concert After Waking Up Sick

Unfortunate news for fans of Shania Twain as the country music singer fell ill earlier today and won’t be able to perform tonight’s show. That show was scheduled for tonight in Las Vegas at Zappos Theatre. While she can’t perform tonight, there’s hope she’ll be ready to go later this week. So, bad news for all those folks holding tickets for Wednesday night.

According to the singer, she’s to be on bed rest and isn’t to use her voice. It is hard for a singer to go through that kind of rest and recovery. But, sometimes, it’s needed. Shania Twain is no stranger to the rigors of touring and performing. She’ll be back ready to go when she’s good and healed up.

“To my dear fans, I am sad to say that I woke up this morning feeling unwell and with no voice,” the singer’s statement reads. “I am under strict doctors orders to rest and not sing.

“Nothing makes me happier than being on stage and performing for you so I’m extremely disappointed to cancel tonight’s show. I’m going to do everything I can to get back on stage for this Friday and Saturday.”

The good news is that Ticketmaster purchases will be refunded automatically. However, if you didn’t purchase through that outlet, you should contact your point of purchase and see what they can do for you. It’s always a bummer when a show gets canceled, especially the day of. Hopefully, Shania Twain is back out on stage sooner rather than later.

Her Las Vegas residency is going to run through at least September 10.

Shania Twain Brings Talented Fan On Stage to Sing in Vegas

Sometimes, you’re just in the right place at the right time That’s what happened with one of Shania Twain’s fans who ended up on stage singing with the country music star. She came up on stage and the legendary singer asked, “What’s your favorite song?” After the fan thought about it she had her answer. “If I had to choose, it’d be ‘You’ve Got a Way.'”

The woman was able to sing the song a cappella and it wasn’t even all that hard for her it seemed. All those solo performances in her car and shower over the years paid off for this lucky fan and she was able to show off in front of not only Shania but an entire crowd of fans just like her.

When Shania Twain does return to the Las Vegas stage, it’s going to be awesome! I’m sure she’ll rest up quickly and be back out there singing her heart out for all of her fans in no time. So, don’t worry fans. The show must, and it will go on. Shania is a force that can’t be stopped, not for long.