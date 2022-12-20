Shania Twain Celebrates Her Epic Return, Release of Sixth Album: ‘Like a Renaissance Period for Me’

In 1993, Shania Twain released her self-titled debut studio album, kicking off a career that would one day be ranked among the most legendary in country music history. Today, the Canadian-born singer-songwriter is the best-selling female country artist of all time and among the best-selling artists overall. In her nearly 30-year career, Twain has sold over 100 million records and cemented herself as an icon of both country music and pop culture as a whole.

Sadly, however, the road to superstardom wasn’t a steady incline for the “Any Man of Mine” singer. From struggling with body image and parental abuse to overcoming the unexpected death of her parents to finding the strength to carry on after her divorce from her first husband, the climb has neither been easy nor simple for Shania Twain.

To make matters more difficult for the country star, she contracted Lyme disease in 2004, the illness severely weakening her singing voice. Through it all, however, Shania Twain has managed to maintain a positive outlook, looking back on the many highs and lows of her life with a smile. “I really found such a wonderful life,” she explained to People.

It’s been nearly six years since Shania Twain treated fans to a new album, but the wait is almost over. On February 3, 2023, the Queen of Country Pop will finally release her sixth studio album Queen of Me before embarking on a global tour.

“It’s like a renaissance period for me,” the singer gushed. “To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that’s rewarding. I feel a renewed confidence. I don’t have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that.”

Shania Twain Experiences Surge in Popularity With Younger Audiences

Time passes and artists come and go – some celebrated for single songs, others renowned for their distinguished discographies. Only a true icon, however, can remain relevant throughout decades and generations, speaking to listeners of all ages and continuously captivating new fans rather than fading into music history.

Shania Twain is one of those artists, her messages of confidence and independence resonating with audiences across every stage of life. Her unique flair and uplifting story inspired an entire new generation of artists, including Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, who proudly followed in her footsteps.

“She wasn’t afraid to blur genre lines, show midriff, or redefine what it meant to be a woman in country music,” said Ballerini. “That boldness is something I hope to carry throughout my career.”

“Shania really had one of the most iconic crossovers in country history,” agreed Maren Morris. “I admire her confidence in her path because she really just loves bringing people together, no matter the sound coming out of the speakers.”

In 2018, Shania Twain made the brave decision to undergo open-throat surgery to correct the damage to her vocal cords caused by Lyme disease. Since then, she’s enjoyed a surge in popularity (though she was never not beloved). She not only starred in a Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl but appeared in a surprise Coachella performance alongside Harry Styles, immediately sending younger audiences to soak up every note of the rest of her stellar discography.

“All these years later, I’m still here, almost in a bigger way,” Twain said, “and I’m embracing it.”