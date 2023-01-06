Shania Twain Debuts Dramatic New Hairstyle on ‘Today’ Show

On the Today show, country singer Shania Twain turned some heads- her signature brown hair was now an eye-catching pastel pink. Of course, this is reminiscent of the look she sported while gracing the 2022 People’s Choice Awards last month.

Twain donned a black turtleneck and dazzling golden jewelry, pulling her hair into an elegant ponytail with wispy bangs framing her forehead. Her locks then framed her face in dramatic curls that fell to each side of her head. To complete the look, she created a monochromatic effect by coordinating shimmering pink eyeshadow and lipstick to match her pink highlights.

During her conversation with Today‘s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Shania Twain discussed the upcoming release of her album Queen of Me. She also pointed out how she chooses to embrace the beauty in herself while aging. “I wake up every day in the last few years really feeling a freedom I’ve never felt before, and that is coming with the acceptance that I cannot slow the process of aging, that is out of my control, so I need to start enjoying aging and enjoying all that comes with that,” Twain explained.

“I feel great in my own skin,” Twain continued. “[When I] look in the mirror with the lights on, I’m so loving that experience, so that’s one example of freedom of feeling liberated,” she added. “I really don’t mind — I walk in with the lights on and check [all spots of my body]. [It feels good] facing that kind of fear that I’ve had, I think, for all my life, my shyness about my flaws.”

Shania Twain calls going topless on recent cover art ‘liberating’

Shania Twain then shared the liberating feeling she gets from embracing her body and not relying on fashion to cover up any of its flaws. She highlighted how freeing it is to be able to go nude without judgment or criticism. “I love fashion and I love to wear things, I love texture and I love everything about fashion, and with fashion, we’re meant to try to wear things that are suitable for our body, for our shape, for our size,” she explained. “But there’s something about nudity that throws that all away for a minute and says how are you without any of that?”

In September, Twain unveiled her single “Waking Up Dreaming,” which will appear on her forthcoming sixth studio album. The cover art of the single features a topless Twain. “This is me expressing my truth,” Twain told People at the time. “I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence.”

“I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes,” Twain continued. “I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating.”