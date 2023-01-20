Shania Twain Details Terrifying Battle with COVID

Shania Twain suffered through a terrifying and “iffy” battle with COVID that left her struggling for air, and through the illness, she found a sense of peace and appreciation that inspired her new single, Inhale/Exhale.

During a chat with In Style, the multi-platinum country music artist admitted that she used the 2020 lockdowns as an opportunity to pen dozens of songs. At the time, she was just making a comeback from a career hiatus. And with nothing to do but sit in her “pajamas,” she was able to write enough material to fill “four or five albums.”

While many of those songs detailed Shania Twain’s newfound confidence, Inhale/Exhale was born from a bout of COVID that took a scary toll on her body and lungs.

“I wrote that song right after I had a very bad battle with COVID,” she told the publications. “And my lungs were filling up with COVID pneumonia, and I was losing my air. I survived it, but it was iffy.”

A Simple Social Media Video Inspired the Lyrics in ‘Inhale/Exhale’

After beating the virus, Twain stumbled upon a social media video clip created by a minister who encourages people to just slow down and take proper breathes.

“This minister, he just starts breathing in through his nose, out through his mouth. And I’m like, ‘I still identify with this.’ And he’s like, ‘Air.’ He says, ‘Air. What are you going to do with it?’ What are you going to do with it? It’s free, it’s there, don’t take it for granted,” she explained. “I celebrated it by writing a song about it.”

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer didn’t write about the fear behind her illnesss, however. As she typically does, she found the a positive spin and wrote an uplifting single.

“Air is in everything,” Twain continued. “Air is in the bubbles in our Champagne. What would we do without air? If we didn’t have air, we wouldn’t have Champagne. I know it’s simplifying it. This is having fun with wordplay.”

Inhale/Exhale won’t debut until its home record, The Queen in Me drops on February 3. But Shania Twain promises that it will be a “playful” and happy tune that celebrates something she learned to never take for granted.

“We wouldn’t have balloons if we didn’t have air. Obviously, we wouldn’t be alive without air,” she added. “But I take a playful perspective on it and it becomes celebratory.”