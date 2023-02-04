Shania Twain Drops F-Bomb on Song for First Time Ever on New ‘Queen of Me’ Album

On Friday, Feb. 3, Shania Twain released her sixth studio album, Queen of Me. And while some of the tracks on the new record reflect trademarks of her early work—with the singer comparing the styles of, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” to her new hit “Giddy Up!”—there is one major difference. For the first time ever, the country music icon dropped the f-bomb on a song. And it took listeners completely by surprise.

Among the 12 tracks on the album is a brand-new piece called, “Pretty Liar.” Contained within the lyrics is a line that reads you’re “such a f—ing liar.”

Shania Twain spoke out about the importance of that line and why she chose to include it on the track. She said, “It was one of those lyrics that I thought, there are just some things that have to be said a certain way. I wanted the [Parental Advisory] sticker on there, obviously, I never write anything to deliberately offend anyone.”

On YouTube, the brand new song has seen a number of positive reviews. Still, Shania Twain said she was prepared for any potential pushback. Of her new sound, she explained, “I’ve very conversational when I write lyrics. I’ve had a lot of pushback in my career [but] I think you just have to stay true to yourself … I feel fearless about that.”

She concluded, “You have to be yourself and you can’t make everybody happy but the song is definitely very happy.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how “Pretty Liar” stands out against other songs on Shania Twain’s long-awaited Queen of Me album as the record earns further airtime and streaming adds.

Shania Twain Embraced Self-Love While Partaking in Nude Photoshoot

Shania Twain hasn’t only begun to embrace a new sound in music. She has also been embracing the variety of changes that come with aging as she approaches her 60s. When Shania Twain initially announced the release of her album’s debut single, “Wake Up Dreaming,” she did so in a very vulnerable way. Taking to Instagram, the 57-year-old featured in the single’s cover art, which isn’t unusual. But this time, she wore nothing but a wrap, knee-high boots, and a suede cowboy hat. Posing topless in the cover art marked a huge step for Shania both professionally and personally.

Speaking with TODAY‘s Hoda Kotb during an episode of her podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb, Twain explained that, more than anything, the photo shoot for the cover art was “a real leap of faith in my own courage.”

While many American women fear aging and the toll it takes on a person’s body physically, the award-winning singer-songwriter explained that at this point in her career, she’s feeling “very comfortable” in her own skin.

She said of the nude photo shoot, “Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic, and empowered.”