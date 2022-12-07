Shania Twain Earns Icon Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Shania Twain hasn’t been featured on the People’s Choice Award for 17 years. But on Tuesday night, the organization made the country music star an Icon.

Emmy winner and Broadway star Billy Porter presented Twain with the award. And Twain, ever the entertainer, even dropped a reference to her new single in her acceptance speech.

“Oh my gosh, this is such a privilege and a dream! Am I dreaming?” said Shania Twain, whose new song is “Waking Up Dreaming.”

“Thank you so much for presenting me with this award and highlighting my work for having a significant impact. I don’t know if that’s the right thing to say, but it’s always my wish to inspire people with my music.”

Twain then talked about her mother, Sharon, who died in a car accident 35 years ago.

“I always miss my mother at these moments my life.” she said. “She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But my fans, my friends, my team — you are the ones, who really fill that space… not my mother’s space. But you’re here with me, you’re celebrating, we’re celebrating together, and you’ve made me feel loved and special my whole working life. I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Shania Twain performed Tuesday night at the People’s Choice Awards. She also won the Icon award. (Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)

It was a dream kind of evening for Shania Twain. In a nod to the 1990s, Twain wore a faux leopard print and black velvet dress as she walked the red carpet. Who can forget her 1997 music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much” when she showed off her high-fashion taste. She wore a faux leopard outfit then, too. At 57, Twain even dared to show off her abs, although she did so in tasteful, see-through black netting.

Twain also performed a medley of some of her hits Tuesday night to pay tribute to her rich musical past. But Shania Twain and her career still is going strong. She also performed “Waking Up Dreaming.” from her new album “Queen of Me.” Earlier Tuesday, she announced even more new dates for her 2023 world tour.

And next week, she’ll be part of ABC’s live-action reboot of Beauty and the Beast. She’ll play Mrs. Potts.

Now, back to the People’s Choice Awards. Twain was in a reflective mood as she accepted the honor. The awards committee honored her with Icon status because she was a conduit for country and pop music. She basically became part of the pop culture in the 1990s and never left. She was thankful her musical career enriched her soul.

“From a very young age I turned to songwriting as a form of escapism,” Twain told the crowd. “This is my go-to place. It never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you are able to record and share them with the world. The biggest honor is that people have found strength and inspiration in my work. Thank you and I love you for that.”