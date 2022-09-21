Shania Twain Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Las Vegas Residency Outfits

Aside from singing and songwriting, Shania Twain remains iconic in country music for her bold style choices. Though the artist’s heyday came in the 1990s and early 2000s, her love for leopard print continues to inspire contemporary artists in their own wardrobes, most recently Kelsea Ballerini.

Earlier this month though, the “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” singer showcased her iconic career, not only with classic songs like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here,” but also with a multitude of striking outfits. Twain’s residency in Vegas wrapped up over a week ago. However, a highlight reel from the star’s memorable performance has fans raving about her outfits all over again online. See the reel for yourself below.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Shania Twain gushed, “I had a blast being back in Vegas last night! Thank you to everyone who came out… The outfits!! You all looked gorgeous!”

While the crowd’s attire remains a mystery, Shania Twain’s clothing choices left an imprint on fans. At 57 years young, the veteran country singer opted for multiple outfits boasting long slits, sparkling body suits, and flowing, wide-legged pants. Unsurprisingly one of her boldest outfit choices boasted a glittering take on the leopard pattern she’s worn so frequently throughout her career.

Twain’s adoring fans took to the comments to praise her performances and her style choices alike.

“Keeping bringing forward! Your an American Icon and then some!” one fan wrote. A second tagged their friends, commenting, “this queens outfits tho,” followed by multiple heart-eyed emojis.

Shania Twain Fans Blown Away By Kelsea Ballerini’s Cover of ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’

Kelsea Ballerini doesn’t make the same bold outfit choices that idol Shania Twain does, but when it comes to covering one of the icon’s most popular songs ever, she hit the nail on the head.

Earlier this month, Kelsea Ballerini took to the stage at the ACM Honors where she donned fishnet stockings, a top hat, and a long satiny dress coat, tributing Twain with a cover of her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

With a thin veil over her face, Ballerini sweetly comes eye to eye with Shania Twain, serenading her with the opening lines of the song before moving along down the catwalk. The 29-year-old singer’s vocal range fitted the anthem perfectly, though she added her own gnarly touch to some of the notes at the end of the first few lines. Country music fans, after watching the younger singer’s tribute, shared massive praise for her online.

“Kelsea Ballerini slayed that Shania Twain performance though!” one fan wrote on Twitter. Ballerini also received high praise from Twain herself as the “HEARTFIRST” singer also donned Shania’s iconic 1999 Grammys Dress during the awards show.

“I am so blown away,” Shania Twain said of Ballerini’s wardrobe. “She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it.”