Shania Twain Hit Named Best Karaoke Song in History

Shania Twain is adding another feather to her cap in a fantastic 2022 for the icon. Billboard named the 100 best karaoke songs of all time, and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” tops the list. The track is from Shania Twain’s breakthrough, crossover album, 1997’s Come on Over. It reached the top ten in six countries. It hit the top five on the Hot Country Songs chart and it was certified platinum by the RIAA. It also won a GRAMMY for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2000.

The team at Billboard insists that you don’t “have to be in Nashville” to belt out the massively popular singalong. It has universal crossover popularity. And singing the female empowerment anthem as a man is sure to be a hit at the karaoke bar.

“Honestly, it might be even more fun to see a guy tackle it,” they said.

One of the writers decried that as a “cool guy copout,” suggesting that the selection would be done with some element of sarcasm. But even so, anyone that chooses the song is going to have the entire crowd on their side by its’ conclusion.

There were plenty of great choices joining Shania Twain in the top 100. And the ten makes for one great night out with friends. “I Want it That Way” by the Backstreet Boys checked in at number two, while Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” came in at number three.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen notched number four. It’s a hard one to pull off, but the place is going to go nuts anyway. “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper rounded out their top five.

There are a ton of gems on Billboard’s list. But it’d be hard to go wrong with anything in their top ten. “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette was number six, while “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj checked in at number seven.

Another big country classic came in at number eight. That was “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks. And that’s another one that’s sure to get the entire crowd singing along. That one is so big that it’ll be the name of Garth’s Broadway bar in Nashville when it opens soon. “The Oasis” would have been a bit more clever there, but nonetheless.

The ninth track on Billboard’s list was “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler. You can never go wrong with 80s classics at the karaoke bar. A couple of other classics elsewhere on the list included “Your Love” by The Outfield and “Africa” by Toto.

Checking in at tenth is “The Boy is Mine” by Brandy and Monica. It’s hard to beat a good duet.