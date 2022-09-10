Shania Twain Honored by Avril Lavigne With ‘No One Needs to Know’ Performance: VIDEO

Shania Twain was one of the guests of honor at the 15th annual ACM Honors in Nashville on August 24. She received the Poet’s Award for her prolific catalog of country hits. A few folks paid tribute to the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer, including Kelsea Ballerini. Not only did Kelsea stun in the exact dress that Shania Twain wore at the 1999 GRAMMYs, she recreated the music video for the signature hit.

Also among the artists that paid tribute to Shania Twain was Avril Lavigne. Lavigne also grew up in Canada and she looked up to Shania Twain when she was a young girl. She did a version of “No One Needs to Know” during the show. Check it out at Billboard.

It’s pretty spot on. But it’s not a real surprise. While Avril Lavigne had a reputation as a “punk rock” girl, most of her catalog is fiercely country. “Complicated” and “I’m With You” were two of her biggest hits, and they’d both fit into most any country catalog. Shania could have made either of them work herself.

You can see the entire ACM Honors ceremony on September 13 on FOX.

It’s been quite a year for Shania Twain, who is wrapping up her “Let’s Go!” Las Vegas residency on Saturday. She’s receiving numerous honors for a remarkable career and she’s reflecting on the path that led her here. This year, she was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. She’s in a class alongside Brad Paisley and Toby Keith.

Shania Twain is on a Roll in 2022

Shania Twain also had a new documentary released this year at Netflix. Not Just a Girl chronicles her journey from a rural Canadian town to her country music dreams that led her to Nashville. There are several guest appearances in the film, including Kelsea Ballerini. She covers a lot of ground, including opening up about her divorce from Robert “Mutt” Lange.

In the film, she recalled that she didn’t really know who Lange was when they met.

“I don’t know who this person is,” she said. “I don’t know his success yet. I just know that his name is Mutt Lange. I didn’t want to be too forward, but in my mind I’m saying, ‘Oh wow, if this guy made my music sound like that, that would be the dream. Like, whoa.'”

Shania Twain is now looking ahead to her next venture. With the Las Vegas residency winding down, she announced that she’ll head to the United Kingdom to be a judge on a reality competition. She’ll be part of the long-running series Starstruck. The panel also features American Idol alum and current Queen vocalist Adam Lambert. It also includes British soul singer Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford. The show will air in the new year.