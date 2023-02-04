Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Look

New year, new album, and new look! country music superstar Shania Twain rocked some beautiful blonde locks while celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (February 2nd).

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Following the party, Twain took to her Instagram to share some snapshots. “I had such a fun night with my Republic Records family,” she gushed. “I haven’t laughed that much in ages! Now it’s time to celebrate with you!!! Queen of Me is almost out!!”

Shania Twain spoke about her new look while on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “I just love it!” She declared. “I’m just having fun.”

The country music hitmaker also stated that her Queen of Me album, which dropped on Friday (February 3rd), is her celebration album. “I am celebrating happiness and joy, and taking control of your own mood and your own spirit.”

Along with celebrating her new album’s debut, Shania Twain will be presenting an award at the Grammy’s on Sunday (February 5th).

Shania Twain Opens Up About the Current ‘Renaissance Period’ of Her Music Career

During a December 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Shania Twain reflects on the latest stage of her country music career.

“It’s like a renaissance period for me,” Twain stated. She then said to be experiencing this stage as a relevant artist is rewarding to her. “I feel a renewed confidence. I don’t have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that.”

Twain then spoke about how she struggled early on with being taken seriously when it came to collaborations and her own work. “It was very offensive to be considered a molded artist, that it took a man or a team to mold me,” she explained. The singer and songwriter admitted she had to bite her tongue a lot and she had to learn how to let certain things roll off her back as well. She also struggled health-wise when she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2004.

More than a decade after her Lyme disease diagnosis, Twain underwent open-throat surgery to strengthen the weakened nerves. “I may not be able to [sing] forever,” the country music star stated. “But right now I’m just enjoying where I am.”

Along with her professional struggles, Shania Twain experienced heartbreak in her personal life. Her then-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange, ended up cheating on her with her close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Twain described the time as being a very low period in her life and she had sunk into depression. However, she ended up finding love with Marie-Anne’s ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, who she ended up marrying in 2011.