Shania Twain Joins Celebrity Panel for Singing Show ‘Starstruck’

It wasn’t clear what was next for Shania Twain as her Las Vegas residency comes to a close on September 10. Now we know that she’s taking her expertise to the United Kingdom. The 57-year-old will serve as a guest judge for the long-running U.K. singing competition Starstruck when its new season begins. She announced it by re-posting the news from the show’s account on social media. Check out the video below.

The clip includes a video message from backstage at Shania Twain’s ‘Let’s Go!’ residency.

“Hi everyone. I’m here in Las Vegas, and I’m about to get on the stage to do a show. But I wanted to take a quick minute to say that I’m excited about heading to the U.K. soon to join the Starstruck panel. It’s a real honor. I’m such a fan of the other artists on the panel, the judges – Adam, Beverley and Jason – I love all of you. I just look forward to being able to tell you that in person when I get there. I can’t wait to see all the amazing talent there,” she shared.

By “Adam,” she means Adam Lambert. The 40-year-old American Idol alum spent several years touring with the surviving members of Queen. Beverley Knight is a British soul singer, while Jason Manford is a popular comedian in the United Kingdom. The series returns to television in the spring of 2023.

A Massive Year for Shania Twain

Shania Twain just accepted the ACM Poets Award at the ACM Honors in Nashville. The honor was presented to celebrate a legendary songwriting career. It came with an electrifying performance of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Kelsea Ballerini. The “HEARTFIRST” singer also called upon the GRAMMY Museum to borrow one of Shania’s classic outfits for the evening.

Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton were also honored at the ceremony. The show airs on September 13 on FOX.

But that wasn’t the only honor that the country icon received this year. She was also part of the 2022 class of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. The “Any Man of Mine” singer penned most of her catalog alongside her ex-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange. She discussed their split in the new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl, which chronicles her journey from rural Canada to the Music City. The new film was also accompanied by a soundtrack.

“Let’s Go!” is wrapping up in Las Vegas. The next show is on August 31, and dates continue into September. There are six more, in all, and it concludes on September 10 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Check out the remaining dates and get ticket information on her website.