Shania Twain Jokes Brad Pitt Is Still ‘Avoiding’ Her After ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

More than 20 years after name-dropping him in her hit track That Don’t Impress Me Much, Shania Twain jokes that Brad Pitt is still avoiding her.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, Shania Twain stated that while she has written about Brad Pitt, she has never met the Fight Club star. “I think he’s avoiding me – honestly,” the country music star claimed.

The chat about Pitt came just a few months after Shania Twain replaced the actor’s name with Ryan Reynolds during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. While promoting his film Babylon, Pitt shared his reaction to the name change. “He didn’t steal it,” Brad declared. “I think we share the wealth. Ryan’s a good egg. He deserves some love.”

Pitt then thought up other suggestions for Twain to use for the song. “I think she should past it on down and next time she can sing it to Austin Butler. Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between.”

Twain also revealed in 2017 why she ended up using Pitt as a muse for her song. The song referenced the actor’s relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow as well as the nude photos of him.

“You want to know the truth about this story? I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now,” Twain said to Billboard. “I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth where there were naked photos of him in [Playgirl] magazine. And this was like all the rage.”

Twain then said that she didn’t think there was much to be upset about. “I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt.”

Shania Twain Talks About Her Friendship With Former One Direction Bandmate Harry Styles

Although she hasn’t met Pitt, Shania Twain had nothing but praise for Harry Styles. She and the former One Direction bandmate performed her other well-known tracks Man! I Feel Like A Woman and You’re Still the One during 2022 Coachella.

When asked if she would give out Styles’ phone number, Twain revealed she was too loyal to give that personal information out. “I’d like to, but I can’t. I like you, but I can’t give you Harry’s number. I could, but then I’d feel bad about it. I’m too loyal, and he gave it to me in confidence.”

Twain also told PEOPLE recently that she didn’t expect performing with Styles as a “landmark moment” in her career. “He was just really on his way up when I first met. We stayed in touch ever since and then he invited me to the Coachella performance. We’re just very easy together, it’s like we’ve known each other for a very long time.”