shania-twain-leaves-little-to-the-imagination-in-fiery-new-photo

Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving that man, she feels like a woman.

Ahead of the release of her new single, Waking Up Dreaming, the five-time Grammy winner dropped the steamy pic for her millions of fans. In it, Twain wears only pink knee-high stiletto boots. And she covers the rest with a felt cowboy hat. The singer’s hair is styled in long, loose waves, and she gives a coy smile to the camera.

‘Waking Up Dreaming’ Will Be Shania Twain’s First Release in Five Years

Waking Up Dreaming serves as Shania Twain’s debut single with Republic Nashville.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said in a release. “I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly.”

The anticipated single will be the singer’s first release since her 2017 album, Now. That 16-track record peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard Top 100 and Top Country Albums charts. It also topped charts in Australia, Canada, Scotland, and the UK.

“Shania is one of the most influential and impactful artists of this generation,” Republic Records co-founder and CEO Monte Lipman added. “She’s a rare talent whose legacy continues to resonate throughout the world. We feel a tremendous amount of gratitude to support her new body of work, which is spectacular.”

Shania Twain has only dropped five studio albums during her career. But she still manages to hold the title of the top-selling female country pop artist of all time with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide.

Though the singer has been largely out of the music industry for five years, she broke back into the world this year with a Netflix documentary titled Not Just a Girl that highlights her climb to the top of Country music.

Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves – it never gets old… I am super excited to share with you that my new song 'Waking Up Dreaming' is coming out this Friday!!

Pre-save now: https://t.co/blo0P1p9HB pic.twitter.com/dd75mdJROq — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) September 19, 2022

Waking Up Dreaming and an accompanying music video drops this Friday, September 23 at 12:01 am. For a second-long teaser of the video, head over to Twain’s TikTok page now. Sadly, the clip doesn’t reveal much more than an 80s theme. But if the photo is a glimpse into the feel of the video and song, we’re sure Shania Twain is storming back into the industry with as much force as she did with her double-platinum debut album nearly three decades ago.

This is a developing story.