Shania Twain ‘Lived Out Her Rockstar Dreams’ in New Video for ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain recently released her first new single since 2017, and it’s a delightful foray into a more pop-rock sound for the country music star. In a recent clip from the music video for “Waking Up Dreaming,” Shania shares that she “lived out [her] rockstar dreams” while filming.

The clip features Shania performing her new song in various wigs and amazing outfits. She looks incredible and ready to take the stage. I can see what she means by “rockstar dreams,” because she looks utterly glam in every scene. The hair: huge. Eyelashes: huge. Boots: amazing. Outfits: incredible. I want to know who styles Shania Twain for her music videos, because this one is jaw-dropping.

Fans gathered in the comments to gush over the video, with the Academy of Country Music simply commenting, “QUEEN.” A fan wrote, “Amazing video! Such fun! You look so good Shania! Love this song…I find myself singing it multiple times during the day!” While another commented, “You put most rock stars to shame!!”

The song itself is a fun romp through a more pop-y sound than Shania Twain has gone for in the past. In her long career, there’s usually been an element of country to ground her songs. In “Waking Up Dreaming,” we’re faced with a new, 2022 Shania. One that we’re thoroughly enjoying so far. Her iconic voice is still the same, though, which roots this song purely in her style.

Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini, and Breland to Headline Concert in 2023

Shania Twain recently announced to fans that she’s going to headline a concert next summer at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, she’ll be bringing along some familiar faces: Kelsea Ballerini, who just released a new album, and Breland, who released his debut album earlier this year.

If you’ll remember, Shania’s career was put on hold for over a decade while she battled Lyme disease. She feared she would never sing again, and the rumor mill was churning out gossip that she would never return to the stage or the recording studio. She’s here to prove all the rumors wrong.

She took to Instagram on Oct. 24 to set the record straight. “There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me,” she wrote. “It’s been fun to watch.” She continued, “I am here to officially confirm ONE of those rumours. NASHVILLE, won’t you wake up dreaming with me, [Kelsea Ballerini], and [Breland] at [GEODIS Park] on June 7th 2023?”

The rumors are flying again that there could be a Shania Twain/Kelsea Ballerini collaboration album in the future. But, for now, it looks like they’ll just be performing together. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 28.