Shania Twain May Not Be Able To Sing Again If Throat Surgery Doesn’t ‘Hold Up’

Shania Twain has been able to come out of retirement thanks to an open-throat surgery she had in 2018. However, doctors don’t know if the procedure will “hold up” for the long term. If it doesn’t the five-time Grammy winner may never be able to sing again.

Twain suffers from Lyme disease, and as a result, she has dysphonia, which gives her a hoarse voice. Because of that, the singer walked away from her hugely successful country music career 15 years ago.

“I was very scared for a little while that I wouldn’t sing again, ever,” she admitted during an interview with PEOPLE. “I went through that moment, but I found a way. I found a way to do it.”

The surgery and years of retraining her voice gave her the ability to make a return this year with the upcoming release of her sixth studio album, Queen of Me. But while she appreciates the chance to record once again, in the back of her mind, she knows that the excitement could be short-lived.

“With age, [the surgery] could just not hold up,” Twain said on TalkShopLive. “And that could be it.”

“I’ll have to make another decision. Will I do the operation again or not?” she continued. “Do I just now write music for other people’s albums at that point? I will gladly do that, and, again, it will be another decision that I will have to make as the queen of me. Some decisions are tougher than others.”

Shania Twain Drops Her New Album on February 3rd

However, Shania Twain is trying not to think about the unwanted possibilities as she enjoys a second round of fame. While the Any Man of Mine singer prepares to release Queen of Me on Feb. 3, she continues to push herself past her “fear zone” as she works to keep her voice in top shape.

“Every day that I was recording I was testing the new voice,” Twain remembered. “Getting on the mic in the studio, it’s so vulnerable. You can’t drown it out with production or a band or mixing or anything like that until much, much later on.”

And because she doesn’t know what the future holds, Twain is appreciating every moment of her career and passion.

“For me, this album means so, so much about my decision-making and the courage to get the operation, knowing that I may never even be able to sing again after the surgery,” Twain said in the interview. “So that was a big decision.”