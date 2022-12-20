Shania Twain Opens Up About Finding ‘Peace’ After Painful Divorce

Nearly 15 years after she ended her 14-year marriage with music producer Robert “Mutt” Lange, Shania Twain is now opening up about how she found peace following the divorce.

While speaking to PEOPLE about the divorce, which occurred after she found out that Lange was having an affair with her close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, Shania Twain described the twin as being a “very low” period in her life. However, after the divorce, Twain found love again with Marie-Anne’s ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. She spoke about her relationship with her now husband, who she married in 2011.

“That is really a strong bond that builds over time,” Shania Twain explained. “That is rare, that you don’t have in every relationship if you don’t have those deep scars in common. We were a big part of each other’s healing.”

Shania Twain did admit she wasn’t expecting to find love following her devastating divorce from Lange. “When I got divorced, I said, ‘I’m never getting married again,’” she continued. “I was definitely one of those people that could have written a million songs about, ‘I’m never going to fall in love again.’ But Fred was such an undeniable love.”

Although she’s grateful for her marriage to Thiébaud, Shania Twain previously described her marriage to him as being “so beautifully” twisted. “It’s twisted,” Shania Twain told AARP The Magazine in 2020. “But so beautifully twisted.”

Shania Twain Talks Forgiving Her Ex-Husband & Finding Peace

Meanwhile, Shania Twain shared she is in a good place with her ex, who she shares her son, Eja, with. “I found peace a long time ago,” she said. “And maybe peace is forgiveness, you know? I’m able to have more appreciation for him again, not for what happened in our marriage but for all that he contributed to such a great part of my career and life. We have a beautiful child from it. The resentment is gone.”

While their creative partnership is over, Shania Twain said she still uses her ex-husband’s recording studio. “That’s kind of our crossroads area,” she explained. “Which is, I think really appropriate. It feels really good to say that. We share engineers, and so we have this music creative zone that we all go to on our own time.”

Shania Twain previously mentioned how she got through her divorce. “Survival is everything,” she declared. “I was in quicksand. I panicked like everybody does.”

However, she added that she refused to surrender. “I found a way out.”

Meanwhile, Shania Twain is preparing to release her upcoming album Queen of Me. The record is her first in five years and the second she’s created without Lange. In regards to how she’s healed and grown since the divorce, Twain added, “I was coming out of a dark place… now I’m on the other of that.”