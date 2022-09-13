Shania Twain Opens Up About Her Friendship With Wynonna Judd

Shania Twain and Wynonna Judd have become close over the years. But their relationship wasn’t forged all those years ago. It’s something that’s happened more recently. Twain talked about their relationship a bit with ET at the ACM Honors taping. The ceremony airs on FOX on Tuesday night.

“Wynonna and I have become friends over time and not over music,” she said. “Obviously in our prime charting years we would pass in the hallways, but we never met or engaged at all during that time. And now in the last several years we exchange what we’re doing in the garden, how our kids are doing, and just our love and admiration for each other as human beings. She is a powerful force and a beautiful friend.”

She says that they exchange photos of their flowers and that they formed quite a bond over both having musical mothers.

“It is the sweetest and we find happiness in the simple things,” she said. “We have a lot in common in our childhood, music history and growing up with music. Our mothers being so involved with our music and so we just have more in common than we’d ever imagined while we were in our prime of chart-topping music.”

At the ACM Honors, Shania Twain was bestowed the ACM Poet’s Award. The award is given to individuals who have “outstanding and longstanding and/or lyrical contributions.”

“That’s a huge, huge honor,” she told ET. “The songwriting is everything to me, the storytelling. This is really where I began telling stories so, I mean, there’s a lot to say about it. It’s just probably the most meaningful compliment. It’s at the depth of the work that I do.”

A Big Year for Shania Twain

Shania Twain wasn’t just honored with the ACM Poet’s Award. She was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. After years out of the limelight, the entire country music world decided to give her her flowers now.

During the ACM Honors ceremony, Kelsea Ballerini paid tribute to Twain by donning her 1999 GRAMMYs dress on the red carpet. She also recreated the music video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” Fellow Canadian Avril Lavigne also performed a version of “No One Needs to Know” to honor one of her heroes.

Shania Twain’s Las Vegas residency, ‘Let’s Go!,’ has concluded. It was an incredible run at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. She wrapped it up by announcing that one dollar of every ticket purchased benefited her charity, Shania Kids Can. At its’ conclusion, she’d raised more than $150,000 for the cause. While she was in Las Vegas, the charity focused on kids in that area. That partnered with Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada to support underprivileged young students in the area.