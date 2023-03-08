Shania Twain Pays Tributes to Her Favorite ‘Queens’ on International Woman’s Day

Shania Twain is wishing all the ladies out there a wonderful International Woman’s Day, especially her favorite “queens” of the world.

The legendary country music songstress jumped on Instagram today to pay tribute to all the women she looks up to with a video montage.

“Today and every day, women are leading change and making a difference like the absolute queens we are!” she captioned. ” I wanted to highlight a few women who have inspired me and make me feel hopeful – Who are the women that inspire you? Let’s shout out some queens!! 💪 #IWD2023 #letsgogirls.”

In the video, Twain included clips of her queens and wrote why she deemed them trailblazers. Among the women mentioned were Kelsea Ballerini, Taylor Swift, Kim Petras, Beyonce, the Canadian women’s Olympic speed skating team, Dolly Parton, Adele, Avril Lavigne, the Lionesses (soccer team), Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Rina Sawayama.

With the footage, Shania Twain appropriately played her 2023 single, Queen of Me.

Among the many different accolades, Twain mentioned Swift’s near-unimaginable feat of selling more than one million copies of her 2017 album Reputation within a week of its release.

Shania Twain also recognized Parton for her limitless humanitarian work, which earned her the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in 2022.

Shania Twain Proves She’s a ‘Queen’ with the Release of Her Newest Album

Queen of Me is the title song of Shania Twain’s 12-track album that she dropped on February 3. The record was her first since 2017 and her first major reemergence since Lyme disease nearly ended her career 15 years ago.

Twain suffered from a barrage of symptoms, including dysphonia, which causes a hoarse voice. Fortunately, surgery was able to repair her vocals, but she had to re-learn how to sing.

“I was very scared for a little while that I wouldn’t sing again, ever,” she said during an interview with PEOPLE. “I went through that moment. But I found a way. I found a way to do it.”

Going forward, Twain is aware that the surgery may not “hold up,” so she’s living in the moment the best she can. Queen in Me was a project that pushed her through her fear, which proves that she is also an empowered “queen” to celebrate this International Woman’s Day.

“For me, this album means so, so much about my decision-making and the courage to get the operation, knowing that I may never even be able to sing again after the surgery,” Twain said in the interview. “So that was a big decision.”