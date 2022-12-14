Shania Twain Performs at the White House’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Event: VIDEO

Kick back. Queue up the Any Man of Mine. Crack open a bottle of wine. And fire up your Christmas trees. If this video of Shania Twain performing at the White House’s National Tree Lighting Event doesn’t put you in the Christmas spirit then you can just go Ebenezer Scrooge yourself.

During the event, Shania stepped on stage just absolutely flexing in a jet black floor-length fur coat and matching hat. The ensemble would have Chewbacca himself jealous of her drip. She then used her angelic voice to belt out some Christmas songs so cheerful that they’d have anyone striving to have their name on this year’s nice list.

Shania Twain previously provided a glimpse of her White House visit for the National Tree Lighting Ceremony on social media. The event took place on November 30 and according to Hollywood Life, also included musical performances from Ariana DeBose, LL Cool J, Joss Stone, the Estefans, and more.

While apparently reminiscing on a magical evening, she again shared a snippet of herself previously performing the iconic holiday hit Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) on her Instagram earlier this evening. It has music fans feeling holly and jolly. If that’s not enough to get you feeling the Christmas vibes, maybe this throwback photo of her wishing fans a Merry Christmas in a Santa hat or this rockin’ cover of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You will do the trick.

Celebrating Christmas With The National Tree

If you’re interested in celebrating Christmas by seeing the same National Tree that Shania Twain helped light up, then plan your trip to Washington D.C. This year’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was the 100th anniversary of the special event. The celebration started in 1923 when President Calvin Coolidge lit up a 48-foot fir tree with the U.S. Marine Corps Band blasting Christmas carols on their instruments behind him. The full history behind the National Christmas Tree Lightning Ceremony is fascinating and worth diving into sometime.

The tree is currently staged at President’s Park just outside the White House and the U.S. Capitol. The tree will remain standing until January 31, 2023, and it is open to the public to visit. The display is also accompanied by the Pathway of Peace, which is comprised of trees representing U.S. states and territories. The trees are decorated with unique ornaments that represent whichever state or territory they stand for.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, every year since 1970, the Forest Service has provided a Christmas tree, commonly known as “The People’s Tree,” to be put on display on Capitol Hill. It is called the People’s Tree because it is a gift from the people’s public lands to the U.S. Capitol Building – the people’s house – where it stands for all to see. This year’s tree is a 78-foot-tall Red Spruce from North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest.