Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up

Country music icon Shania Twain headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival near Toronto in her native Canada this weekend. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer got to spend some time with a fellow Canadian woman, Avril Lavigne. Lavigne spent much of the summer on the road with Machine Gun Kelly, but she had a little break and got to see someone she looked up to perform. Check out the photo that Twain shared below.

“Look who came to Boots & Hearts!! I’m so happy I got to spend some time with Avril Lavigne yesterday. So fun to see the videos of the girls partying side stage, love it!” Shania Twain captioned the post.

Avril Lavigne would have been about 13 when Shania Twain’s breath through Come on Over was released. She would have been about 18 when the followup Up! was out. So, yeah, that checks out. It was a fan girl moment for Lavigne, as you can see her and a friend singing along and dancing in the second slide to “Any Man of Mine.”

“Shania – you put on the most spectacular show of all time! So wonderful to spend time together,” the 37-year-old replied. In the video, she is joined by another Canadian songstress, Fefe Dobson.

Followers couldn’t believe the unlikely pairing. “LEGENDS.” “ICONS.” “QUEENS,” followers replied.

“Wow Shania Twain and Avril Lavigne best icon super friends ever,” replied one follower.

“So many Canadian icons in one post,” said another.

“Og fefe Dobson is RETURNING,” speculated another.

Avril Lavigne has one more date stateside in Cleveland, Ohio on August 13 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Then she heads to South America for a few dates in September before returning to perform at Firefly in Delaware on September 23.

Shania Twain Stuns at Boots & Hearts Music Festival

Shania Twain headlining performance at the Canadian festival was her final scheduled date that isn’t part of her residency. She wore a stunning outfit for the home crowd.

It’s been a big year for Twain. She stars in a new Netflix documentary that chronicles her rise to stardom and relationship with Robert “Mutt” Lange. It’s titled Not Just a Girl and it features in-depth interviews with Twain and several other peers and fans within the music industry. She is also part of the 2022 class of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

She returns to her Las Vegas residency later this month. ‘Let’s Go!’ is back August 26 & 27 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. She has dates that roll into September. The residency currently wraps on September 10. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at her website.