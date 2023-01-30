Shania Twain Reflects on the Devastating Loss of Her Parents

Shania Twain shot to superstardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s. And, now, her career is seeing a resurgence with the upcoming release of her sixth studio album, Queen of Me. However, before the release of even her first studio album, the country music star suffered a devastating loss. At 22 years old, Twain lost both of her parents in a car crash, that, in a way, helped shape who she is as an artist.

Shania Twain recently appeared on an episode of the TODAY show host Hoda Kotb’s podcast, Making Space With Hoda Kotb. While there, she spoke out about the tragedy. She confided, “I just … fell apart totally, just into shock for days and I just couldn’t let go of them.”

According to TODAY, the now-57-year-old singer said that at that time, she had been working on putting together her backup plan in case her dreams in Music City did not come true.

“My sister had called me and told me that they died in a car accident,” the “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under” singer told Kotb. And while she described her home life as “rickety,” Twain insisted “it was still a foundation.”

According to the outlet, Shania Twain had been studying to become a computer programmer in Toronto at the time. It was from there she was forced to leave following the loss of her parents. Her ambitions there were the result of long living in poverty.

Shania Twain Describes Her Healing Process and the Move Back Home

During her appearance, Shania Twain didn’t only speak out about how her parents’ deaths affected her; she also shared how she and her siblings navigated family and home life without the help of other relatives.

To Hoda Kotb, the country music songstress explained, “My younger sister was still living at home and my two younger brothers were still, you know, 13 and 14 years old. And we all agreed that they shouldn’t be separated. But no relatives were able to take both of them in. So the only way to keep them together was for us to stay together.”

Shania Twain’s ability to make such a mature, permanent decision at such a young age is certainly commendable. Especially if you consider the instability of their familial environment while their parents were alive.

Following her parents’ deaths—and the fragility and instability of their marriage—Twain insisted she “lost a very important foundation.”

In previous interviews, the country legend revealed that while growing up, she had endured both physical and emotional abuse. All of which she faced from the family’s patriarch. That said, she explained, “As rickety as it was, it was still a foundation that I associated with. My whole life history was there, with them, and many of the associations fell along the way, away, after my parents died. It was so true that so much of my life was stemming from them being in my life — the good and the bad.”