Shania Twain Releases Deluxe Version of ‘Come on Over’ Featuring Duets With Elton John, Jonas Brothers and Chris Martin

Shania Twain is revamping her 1997 hit album Come on Over as part of Apple Music’s Christmas countdown From Apple Music With Love.

The country music songstress shared that she re-recorded a couple of her classic hits with Elton John, Chris Martin, and Nick Jonas over the years. And she decided to include them on the record because they’re some of her favorite memories from her decades-long career.

She and Martin recorded a live duet of You’re Still the One in Las Vegas earlier this year. She also did a live collaboration with John on the same single in Miami in 1999. And both of those works landed on the deluxe re-release.

Jonas sang Party for Two with Twain during the 2017 Stagecoach festival, and that is also featured on the new Come on Over.

Shania Twain told ABC News Radio that Elton John is one of her “big, big, big, heroes.” So the vintage duet was one of her career highlights.

“Elton John is an artist that I grew up listening to and learning how to write songs from,” she said. “I would study his songs, and he’s a remarkable musician.”

Shania Twain’s Chris Martin Collaboration Was a ‘Life Dream Realized’

The 57-year-old had another “life dream realized” when Martin took the stage with her in Sin City. Twain described singing with the Coldplay front man as the “best surprise ever” and shared that she wanted to “live in the moment forever.”

The singer has worked with Jonas twice in the past and believes he’s hugely talented. Their first project was a duet for the holiday single Say All You Want for Christmas.

Come on Over is Shania Twain’s third studio album, and it shot her from star to megastar with 12 No. 1 country singles. It also stands as the highest-selling studio album by a female artist. This year marked its 25th anniversary.

“25 years ago I released Come On Over… and because of your support, that album went on to become: The biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time, the best-selling country music album ever, [and] the biggest-selling album by a Canadian country artist …Crazy,” she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 4.

The holiday countdown begins this Friday and runs through Wednesday. And Apple Music will gift subscribers the new Come on Over album on Sunday.