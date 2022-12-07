Shania Twain Replaces Brad Pitt’s Name With Hollywood A-Lister in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs

The People’s Choice Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC, with Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly among a number of nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series. However, another beloved actor got a major shoutout during the PCAs thanks to iconic country music songstress Shania Twain.

During her highly-anticipated set, Twain sang three songs, two of which were ’90s classics “Any Man of Mine” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” followed by her latest, “Waking Up Dreaming.” Shania Twain, however, put a twist on one of the lines in “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” replacing Brad Pitt’s name with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds’.

In the midst of her 1998 classic, Shania Twain switched things up, belting out, “OK, so you think you’re Ryan Reynolds.”

Reynolds, attending the PCAs himself, had the sweetest—and most hysterical—reaction. When the cameras panned over to him in his seat, we can see the 46-year-old star laugh, “Oh my God, me?!” His grin quickly turned into a laugh as the cameras refocused on the 57-year-old country music star.

Aside from her shoutout to Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain also thrilled with a number of outfit changes during her set, donning a floor-length red vinyl jacket and matching cowboy hat for “Any Man of Mine” before shedding the coat and hat to reveal her pink hair and a matching corset-style top and red chaps. She closed out with “Waking Up Dreaming” in an illusion nude glitter bodysuit, which saw the audience erupt in cheers.

Shania Twain received one of the PCA’s honors of the night, awarded the Music Icon Award for 2022.

Shania Twain Accepts Icon Award with Gracious Acceptance speech

After putting on a memorable set—and receiving the PCA’s Music Icon Award—Shania Twain delivered a powerful, heartfelt speech, highlighting the love her fans have shown her since she launched her career in the 1990s.

Speaking to the crowd at the PCAs, Twain began, “This is such a privilege and a dream! Am I dreaming?”

With her song “Wake Up Dreaming” released in late September followed by the announcement of her upcoming Queen of Me Tour, the introduction of her speech cast her new release into the spotlight. She then more seriously continued, “Thank you so much for presenting me with this award and highlighting my work for having a significant impact. I don’t know if that’s the right thing to say, but it’s always my wish to inspire people with my music.”

During her acceptance speech, Shania Twain also tributed her late mom, adding, “I always miss my mother at these moments in my life. She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But my fans, my friends, my team—you are the ones, who really fill that space…I’ll always be grateful for that.” (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)