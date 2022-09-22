shania-twain-reportedly-in-final-talks-to-join-major-abc-special

Country music legend Shania Twain could be joining ABC’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast special.

According to sources, Twain and actor Martin Short are in the final talk to play Mrs. Potts and Lumière in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

If they ink the deal, the actors will join a star-studded cast list that includes Oscar winner H.E.R. as Belle and Grammy winner Josh Groban as the Beast. Tick, tick… Boom! actor Joshua Henry with play Gaston and Oscar winner Rita Moreno, who is best known for playing Anita in the original West Side Story film will voice the narration.

The live-action retelling will include never-before-seen musical performances with the help of legendary choreographer Jamal Sims, who will also serve as executive producer.

The musical special premieres on Dec. 15 on ABC and stream on Disney+ the following day.

Shania Twain has made several screen-side appearances since jumping into the music industry in 1993. For her first role, she played herself in the 2004 film I Heart Huckabees. She has only starred in two fictional roles, however. In 2019, she played Becca in Trading Paint, and the following year, she played Teri in I Still Believe.

And recently, she went back to starring as herself in the new Fox drama, Monarch.

Shania Twain Makes Cameo in New Fox Drama

Monarch, starring Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon debuted last week. The primetime soap opera follows the Romans, a family of Country singers who rule the industry. Shania Twain played in the pilot episode titled, There Can Be Only One Queen.

While the story is fictitious, Twain is a real-life icon who currently holds the title of the best-selling Country female artist of all time. So it would make sense that she would be the person competing against Sarandon’s Dottie Cantrell Roman for “queen.”

And interestingly, Shania Twain’s hit I Feel Like a Woman also made it into the episode. But Twain didn’t sing it.

Maybe she should start going by 'Country Pop Icon @ShaniaTwain'.



See Shania's cameo tonight on #Monarch! pic.twitter.com/lSpxnkFDkl — Monarch on FOX (@MonarchOnFOX) September 20, 2022

Surprisingly, the series opened with Dottie’s funeral. The singer was suffering from cancer and she committed suicide to leave the world on her terms. For her funeral, she wrote very specific plans. And that’s where Twain came in.

As a Twitter clip from the series’ page shows, Twain and Dottie were always in competition, and Twain wasn’t particularly fond of Dottie because back in the day, she stole one of her songs that turned into a massive hit. As you can guess, that song was I Feel Like a Woman.

Twain’s cameo was short, but she did lend her vocals to another song called Dixie Kitten. Hulu subscribers can catch the episode now and all the future episodes the day after they air on Fox every Tuesday at 9 pm.