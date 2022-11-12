Last month, country music icon Shania Twain thrilled fans, announcing the release date of her 2023 album, Queen of Me. The upcoming project marks Twain’s first major release since her album Now made its debut in 2017. On Friday, just weeks after sharing the news about her new album on Instagram, Shania Twain revealed the 12-song tracklist for her upcoming release. Check it out.

Per her post, it wasn’t just her choice of songs, which includes her recently released “Wake Up Dreaming,” that makes her upcoming album significant. She revealed in her post, “For me, the track order is as important as the music itself. Just like the music, it takes you on a journey and it’s gotta be just right!”

Even more exciting, Shania Twain, known for capitalizing the themes of her songs with punctuation—i.e. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”—added that fans can expect that same emphasis with one of her newest tracks, “Giddy Up!”

Addressing the little punctuation play, she lightheartedly joked, “as a[n] homage to my roots…I had to add a little punctuation in there.”

Shania Twain fans can look forward to the release of her album Queen of Me on February 3rd, 2023. While we still have a few months to go until we get to hear the dynamic new tracklist, Twain did emphasize that her latest project is available for preorder now.

Shania Twain Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Come On Over’

Ahead of the release of her new album, Shania Twain also celebrated another major career milestone. 25 years ago, on November 4th, 1997, Shania Twain released one of her best-performing albums ever, Come On Over. Come On Over boasts hit tracks like the aforementioned “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” as well as “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “You’re Still the One.” In honor of that huge milestone, Shania Twain took to Instagram with a montage of clips from the late ’90s and early 2000s, some frames pulled from iconic music videos while others cover different performances over time.

In addition to highlighting some of her most iconic songs and albums, the throwback montage also spotlighted some of Twain’s boldest style choices, namely the leopard print pattern with which her name has become affiliated.

Reflecting on her monumental success since releasing her debut self-titled album in 1992, Shania Twain wrote on Instagram, “25 years ago I released Come On Over… and because of your support, that album went on to become: The biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time, The best-selling country music album ever, [and] The biggest-selling album by a Canadian country artist.”

Fans shared their admiration and congratulations for Shania Twain in the comments section on the day of the album’s anniversary.