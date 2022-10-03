Shania Twain Reveals Future Plans To Collab With a Pop Superstar

Singer-songwriter Shania Twain is a pop-country queen. She recently revealed a possible future collab with pop megastar Harry Styles.

The pair have actually performed together before. Styles brought the country-pop singer out onto the stage for his Coachella set this past year, and together they sang “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” Fans of both stars went absolutely nuts for their duets.

Styles is a longtime fan of Twain. Onstage, he shared several memories, and even said she “taught him how to sing.”

“She also taught me that men are trash,” he also said. “But to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful.”

Twain felt similarly, saying: “I’m [at a] loss for words, I’m a bit starstruck … when I was writing this song, you were just a kid, so it’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting right here now, singing this song with you.”

Now, recently, Twain shared with EXTRA that she wants to collaborate with the One Direction alum on a future album.

“Well, not on this album, but in the future, I would say, ‘Yes,'” Twain said of collaborating with him. “I’m going to hold Harry to that.”

She also shared that performing with him at Coachella felt “natural.”

“I think we surprised each other [with] just how natural it was. So, I do plan on [collaborating] with Harry at some point, for sure,” she said.

Styles has never collaborated with another artist since launching his solo career, except with his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh on a short song for the film. Twain said she still has to officially ask Harry, but knowing what a huge fan he is, it is almost guaranteed to be a yes.

Shania Twain Releases New Single, New Album Coming Soon

Twain recently released a new single that has everyone nostalgic. The single is called “Waking Up Dreaming,” and fans have been loving it. The song is very catchy, and her first single in 5 years.

Twain shared some details about the new single, which is the first of her songs with her new label, Republic Nashville. The star released a statement alongside a music video with the single.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” she said. “I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly.”

The music video is glamorous and oh so fun. Fans in the comments on the music video have praised it highly.

One user commented: “I’m 64 and I’ve been a fan for so many years, but I thought the best material was behind you Shania – and that was okay because you’ve given us so much incredible music. But I was so wrong! THIS is fabulous and I CANNOT stop watching / playing it, tapping my toes, and singing along. It simply brings joy. You absolutely nailed this one. Just fabulous.”