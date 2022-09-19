shania-twain-reveals-new-single-releasing-this-week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.

“Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves. It never gets old. I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out this Friday!! I’ve spent the last couple of years working away on new music…on my documentary…on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me. I can’t wait for this next chapter and Waking Up Dreaming is just the start. WAKING UP DREAMING. Coming September 23,” she captioned the photo of the single art.

It’s certainly an exciting time for Shania Twain and her fans. The new track arrives on Friday, and it will seemingly be followed by a full-length album. The last full album that she released of new music was 2017’s Now. And that was her first since 2002’s Up. It was also her first without her ex-husband and longtime collaborator Robert “Mutt” Lange. With the new life she has discovered in her career, it’ll be interesting to see if there is a new sound as well. She can do anything she wants at this point. Will it be a pop record? Or will she dig back into her country roots?

A Big Year Continues for Shania Twain

Everyone has lined up to give Shania Twain her flowers in 2022. She was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. She was also presented the ACM Poet’s Award during the ACM Honors. During that ceremony, several folks paid tribute to Twain. Kelsea Ballerini called upon the GRAMMY Museum to borrow her iconic dress from the 1999 ceremony, and she wore it on the red carpet. Then, she recreated the music video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Fellow Canadian Avril Lavigne also paid tribute to the legend. The rocker performed a version of “No One Needs to Know.” The full performance is still available to stream on Hulu. Other honorees on the night included Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen. Lambert will head to Las Vegas this week to try to fill the theater Shania Twain just left. Her residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood begins on September 23. She has dates there well into the new year.