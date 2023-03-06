Shania Twain Reveals Which Actor Would Take Brad Pitt’s Place in a Modern Version of ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Shania Twain helped catapult Brad Pitt to Hollywood royalty in 1998 by name-checking the actor in her hit, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”. However, that was over twenty years ago, and maybe it’s time for a new Hollywood hunk to take the mantle. It seems the Canadian singer-songwriter has already given it some thought.

“It’s Channing Tatum,” she told UK’s Radio Times magazine per Deadline.”I’m trying to think how I would sing that…” Twain then experimentally vocalized a section of her well-known song with Tatum’s name to see if it would fit. ‘Okay, so you’re Channing Tatum’ – yeah, that works,” she declared. The singer expressed that Tatum caught her eye when she watched the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, leading to her decision in selecting him.

Brad Pitt even has a suggestion on who could be rotating into the Shania Twain classic

Just recently, Twain caused quite a stir at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards when she decided to replace Pitt’s name with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds who was present in the audience. However, Pitt didn’t seem to mind that Twain had passed him over as the ultimate stud. “You can share the wealth,” he joked in an interview in January. “Ryan’s a good egg too. He deserves some love.”

The A River Runs Through It star even had his own choice for an alternate actor to be featured in the song. “I think they oughta pass it on down and next time she oughta sing it to Austin Butler,” Pitt said. “Maybe Leo (DiCaprio) in between and then Austin Butler.”

In December 1998, Shania Twain released her sixth country single and seventh overall single from the album Come On Over. This song was one of the most successful songs worldwide and an instant hit among fans.

At 57, the country music superstar says she loves her role as a mentor to upcoming talent in the industry. Numerous renowned artists, such as Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Styles and Rina Sawayama have all credited Twain for being a source of inspiration in their music. She recently shared that this newfound role made her feel like an “auntie” in the industry.

“Artists will ask for advice or will share stories and I feel a little bit like an aunt in a way. It sort of makes me feel auntie-ish, which I like. I enjoy it,” Twain recently told In Style. “I’m a nurturing person and I like to share my experiences. I’ve gone through them, so what good are they if I can’t pass them on or share them? It’s like dying with a good recipe. It’s a shame. Nobody wants to keep that for themselves. I enjoy passing any of it on.”