Shania Twain Reveals Why Her ‘Great’ Meet-Up With Oprah Winfrey ‘Went Sour’

Country-pop icon Shania Twain recently dropped a new single that has been getting lots of love. Twain opened up in an interview about an awkward moment at dinner with another star.

Twain sat down for an interview with Table Manners podcast and reminisced on the awkward moment with talk show host/producer/author Oprah Winfrey.

“I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey,” Twain said on the food-centered. “She’s such a smart lady.”

The two went out to eat at a restaurant an unspecified amount of time ago. Twain said that everything was great, until one topic made the conversation a little awkward — religion.

“It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour. So, I said, ‘Let’s stop talking about religion!'” Twain said. “She is quite religious.”

Twain shares that while she considers herself a spiritual person, she is not religious.

“I would say I’m a seeker,” she said.

She added that she quickly learned why everyone says to not talk about politics or religion.

“There was no room for debate, and I like to debate,” added Twain. “Canadians like to debate everything. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. It’s time to change the subject.'”

Shania Twain Releases New Song, Debuts New Cover Art

Twain’s new single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” has been a hit. The talented singer shared the news of the new single last week on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves – it never gets old… I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out this Friday!! I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music… on my documentary… on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can’t wait for this next chapter and Waking Up Dreaming is just the start.⁠ WAKING UP DREAMING Coming September 23rd.”

Fans have been loving her song and the cover art, which she spoke about to The Sun.

“I styled that photograph myself. It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist,” Twain told the publication. “This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself.”

She is very happy with the cover, and she looks stunning in it. Twain shared that she simply doesn’t listen to negative comments about things like her fashion or what she wears.

“You have to be strong. I never really get angry with criticism,” she said. “You can’t please everybody, that’s normal.”