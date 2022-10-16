Shania Twain Rocks Iconic Leopard Print Thigh-High Boots in New Post

Shania Twain knows how to show off some leopard print, thigh-high boots without having the footwear overwhelm her total look.

The country music superstar started the weekend by posting a photo of her recent cover for Bustle. Twain wore an off-white, flowing coat-style dress with puffy sleeves designed by Carolina Herrera. The dress, which was cinched at the waist by an Alaïa belt, was unbuttoned from just below her waist down to the floor. She’s sporting a short, black body suit, with fish net hose and those beautiful leopard print boots. It’s all effortlessly cool. She finished the look with an off-white Stetson to match the dress. Although she’s showing only a sliver of skin, Shania Twain looks both sexy and ageless. We’ll give it a rating of just wow on the fashionista scale.

“I loved this shoot so much!!” wrote Shania Twain, who then listed all the credits from the photographer to the stylist to makeup artist and manucurist.

It’s a Shania Twain Renaissance Kind of Year

The 57-year-old Shania Twain is having quite the year. There was her Vegas residency. She’s the star of her own Netflix documentary “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl.” And she appeared as her fabulous self on the Fox country music drama, Monarch. On the series, she played an arch rival of Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon), the fictional queen of country. Twain is the real thing.

And late last month, she released her new single, “Waking Up Dreaming.” She hyped her new song on Instagram, writing:

“Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves – it never gets old… I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out … I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music… on my documentary… on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can’t wait for this next chapter and Waking Up Dreaming is just the start.⁠”

Shania Twain always pays attention to fashion. It’s part of her persona. Who can forget her look from “Man! I Feel Like a Woman?” The Bustle cover may be an homage to the music video. Twain wore a long, black tuxedo coat with a top hat. But underneath, she wore a pair of shorts and thigh-high black boots. Or in “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” she showed off a leopard print duster, with a matching bandeau top and leggings.

“I’m having more fun with fashion than I did when I was younger,” Shania Twain told Bustle. “Maybe with age I’m just less apologetic for how I look and I let fashion do its job.”