Shania Twain Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With PCA’s Appearance: PHOTOS

When you’re an official, all-everything kind of icon, what should you wear on the red carpet? If you’re Shania Twain, you go vintage and throw it back to your signature look.

That would be faux leopard. Remember back in the late 1990s, when Twain was one of the hottest country music performers? She wore a fabulous faux leopard ensemble for her music video “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and showed the industry that a country music star also could be a fashionista.

And on the red carpet for the People’s Choice Awards, Shania Twain went retro. At age 57, she might look better than she did a quarter century ago, pink hair included.

Judge for yourself:

Shania Twain really said 🗣"let's go girls"🗣 with her #PCAs arrival! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5QCWSxFp0m — E! News (@enews) December 7, 2022

At any age, it’s difficult to look fabulous in such an outfit. Twain wore a leopard print bandeau top. Her black velvet skirt was long and form fitting. Technically, she covered her tummy, but with see-through black netting. As one fan wrote on Twitter “excuse me abs.”

Twain wore a matching leopard scarf and hood. Chris Horan, who is Shania Twain’s stylist, told E! that designer Rodarte created the custom-made gown. It features “elements of major moments: of her career.

“I wish I looked half this good,” replied a Shania fan. (Ditto). Another fan wrote: “The woman’s 57, kids.”

Still another wrote: “I love her so much! Go Queen!”

Shania Twain performed a medley of some of her greatest hits at Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards. She also received the Icon Award. on stage (Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)

Well, you get the idea. Shania Twain is timeless. Except she does tweak her lyrics to reflect the time. When she sang “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” Tuesday, she name-dropped fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds, who was in the audience at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Ca.

The People’s Choice Awards announced last month that Twain would receive its Icon honor. She also performed a medley of her hits Tuesday night. Twain hadn’t appeared at the People’s Choice Awards since 2005, when she won for “Favorite Country Female Singer.”

Twain also is getting ready for a world tour. She announced more dates earlier Tuesday for her “Queen of Me” Tour. She posted on Twitter: “I’ll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma’s going on the road for the entirety of 2023!”

We do know that Mamma looked pretty good on Tuesday night, too.

Back in November, Shania Twain said: “I’m so incredibly honored to be named ‘Music Icon. I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the ‘People’s Choice Awards!’”

She definitely met expectations.