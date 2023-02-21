Shania Twain Speaks Out About Being ‘Really Tortured’ by Body Insecurities

Just a couple of months after posing nude for her Queen of Me album, country music superstar Shania Twain reveals how the photoshoot helped her to overcome body insecurities she’s had over the years.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During a recent interview with Extra, Twain admitted she became “very shy” about her body at a very young age. “To the point where I would not go to the beach in a bathing suit… I would say probably really torture by it from the age of 10.”

Shania Twain then spoke about the music video for her hit track You’re Still the One. “I was 30 when I had my first radio hit… In that video, I’m braless, I’m allowing the platform of stepping out of my daily self into this world of video-making and making decisions that give me this freedom to, like, do things I wouldn’t normally do in my daily life.”

She did say she’s become more confident about her body over the years. However, the now 57-year-old singer and songwriter said that she’s still at odds with nudity. “Now, I’m really looking at myself and going, ‘Okay, look, things are sagging… All kinds of things that, you know, I don’t want to really show off.”

Luckily, the nude photoshoot changed quickly changed Twain’s perspective on her body. “I want to be able to stand, but go, ‘Yes, I am a woman that is comfortable in her own skin,’” she declared. “It’s not like I’m trying to show my nakedness to the world, I’m trying to show that confidence in your own nakedness is necessary.”

Shania Twain Opens Up About Writing ‘Queen of Me’ During COVID-19 Pandemic

Earlier this month, Shania Twain spoke to NPR’s All Things Considered about writing her new album Queen of Me during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As I always do, I [used] songwriting as my therapy,” Twain recalled. “But with the forced isolation and everything, I just needed to pick myself up, cheer myself up.”

Shania Twain then said that she started writing songs that made her feel like dancing and put her in a good mood. However, she ended up contracting the virus while in Lake Geneva, Switzerland, and experienced COVID-19 pneumonia. “I ended up being [air evacuated] to an available bed and hospitalized there.”

Although she made it through, Twain said it took several tries of the treatment, plasma therapy, to help her recover. “When I got out of that hospital, the timing was amazing – I saw someone talking about air, the blessing of air … and I just started writing this song about all the things we can do with air, other than the obvious.”