Shania Twain Speaks Out About Getting Covid Pneumonia: ‘I Had to Be Air Evacuated’

More than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Shania Twain is now recalling the experience she had while battling the deadly virus.

While speaking to The Mirror, Twain reveals that she had to be air evacuated while staying in Lake Geneva, Switzerland to a nearby hospital at the height of the pandemic. She was battling the virus as well as pneumonia. Shania then says her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, was completely stressed during the whole ordeal. “My husband was freaking out, to be honest,” the country music superstar recalls. “He was really panicking because he was the one having to pull it all together.”

Twain also shares that her husband was trying to find a bed at the hospital for her while coordinating the airlift. He did all this while keeping an eye on her vitals to make sure she didn’t get worse. “He spent hours and hours every day on the phone,” she continued. “It was just a real nightmare for him.”

However, things took a major turn as her vitals were getting worse. “And in the end, I had tube air evacuated,” Twain reveals. Although she was in pretty bad shape, the singer and songwriter remembers being in the helicopter vividly. “It was like science fiction, I felt like I was going to another planet or something. It all kind of happened in slow motion.”

Shania Twain Was Placed in Isolation & Treated With Plasma Therapy While at the Hospital

After arriving at the hospital, Shania Twain says she was placed in isolation and treated with plasma therapy. She said the situation was very much touch and go for a while.

“It took several days to start building up any antibodies at all,” Twain explains. “So it was a very dangerous time and very scary.”

Luckily for Twain, she managed to pull through without any prolonged illness. She declares she’s completely grateful for her husband and the medical team who helped her. “I thought, ‘Wow, if I was living alone in a more isolated scenario, I don’t know what would have happened’. My heart goes out to people who don’t have that support to help them get the right care.”

Following the situation, Shania Twain ended up writing and recording her sixth studio album, Queen of Me. One of the songs, Inhale/Exhale Air, was inspired by her battle with the virus. “It’s a song of ­gratitude and appreciation,” she discloses. “I was inspired that I still had air in my lungs.”

Shania Twain has also had health issues in the past. In 2004, she was diagnosed with Lyme disease after she had been bitten by an infected tick. The doctors believed that the disease damaged the nerves in her vocal cords. She relearned to sing and had open-throat surgery in 2018. The procedure was done to strengthen the weakened nerves.