Shania Twain Speaks Out About Inspiration Behind Nude Photoshoot

When Shania Twain announced the release of her song “Waking Up Dreaming,” she did so in a rather shocking way. Taking to Instagram with the news, Shania Twain shared with fans the cover art for the song’s drop. The art, which she debuted months ago, sees the 57-year-old artist dressed in a skirt-like wrap, knee-high boots, and a suede cowboy hat. Weeks later, the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer is speaking out about the inspiration for the half-nude photoshoot.

During a recent appearance on TODAY host Hoda Kotb’s podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, the iconic entertainer said it was, more than anything, “a real leap of faith in my own courage.”

She further explained that the art for the hot new song encourages her to celebrate a time in her life when she is “feeling very comfortable in [her] own skin.”

Twain argued, “Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.”

She further shared with the TV host that the photoshoot was a real personal challenge. This is mainly because she doesn’t “like to stand in front of the mirror … or at certain angles.”

Shania Twain’s inspiration for the nude photoshoot contains a message that many other women could stand to learn from.

“I wanna be more relaxed and comfortable in my own skin,” the country music star continued. “It is what it is, and I can’t change it unless I go under the knife or something, right? … I may never be happy. So, it’s my perception of things that has to change. It’s the way I see things that has to change instead of changing who I am and what I look like.”

Shania Twain Shocks Fans with Bright Pastel Pink Hair

Shania Twain enjoyed a long hiatus from the country music scene. But now, she is coming back in full force. The artist has returned with news of the launch of a brand new album and a long-awaited world tour. That’s not to mention a new sense of self-love. On top of it all, she’s shocked fans with another new attribute: bright pastel pink hair. And it’s a look we can totally get behind.

Earlier this month, Shania Twain appeared on the TODAY show where she showed off her new, bright pink locks. For decades, the country music star boasted shiny brown medium-length hair, a style that was well-suited to match her iconic leopard pattern-prints. Not anymore though.

Instead, Shania Twain’s pink locks on the morning talk show mimicked the style we previously saw when she performed at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Her performance during the awards show reminded fans why we love Shania, and it’s not only for her talent as a performer but also for her sense of style, shock, and awe.