Shania Twain Speaks Out About Posing Nude for New ‘Queen of Me’ Album: ‘This Took Courage’

With her new album Queen of Me set to be released on February 3rd, Shania Twain is now opening up about posing nude for the record’s cover.

During a recent interview with TalkShopLive, Shania Twain revealed her thoughts about the album cover’s photoshoot. “I was very insecure woman, girl…” Twain admitted while reflecting on her younger days. “I was one of those teenagers that would never wear a bikini at the beach, for example. So I’m saying, well, the heck with that. I didn’t do it when I was younger, so I’m going to do it now. I’m going to feel and show that I feel comfortable in my own skin.”

Although she hasn’t shared many images of the photoshoot, Shania Twain is definitely proud of the finished product. “Trust me, this took courage,” she continued. “Because I am so not an exhibitionist. It was all about my own message to myself. Just saying, you know, it’s just time to feel comfortable in my own skin and share that with other people and just share those insecurities, shed that skin of insecurity.”

Meanwhile, Shania Twain reflected on the self-assurance she does when it comes to aging insecurities. “Repeating the message to myself was the beginning, just saying, ‘Ok, I’m fine with the way I look, I’m fine aging, I’m fine and comfortable with myself,’ And this was the final step of saying, Ok, I can’t just tell people. I can’t just say it. I’ve got to live it.”

Shania went not o add that she’s taking responsibility for what she puts out there and what she projects by being less apologetic for how she is and looks.

Shania Twain Recently Celebrated the 25th Anniversary of Her ‘Come On Over’ Album

While speaking to Smooth Radio in October, Shania Twain spoke about celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Come On Over album.

“I was in my late 20s already when I was in that real … you know, first videos,” Shania Twain explained. “My first recording contract. I had that maturity to have genuine conviction behind how I was seeing things, because I had already been in the industry for so long. I had a lot of experience as far as what I saw for myself.”

Shania Twain further noted that there was no guessing or messing around at that time. “I literally didn’t have the time to mess around. Again, I had the maturity to demand a certain respect that is more difficult to demand when you’re 20 or you’re a teenager. I think a lot of it was that. And it was also very ‘do or die’ for me. I didn’t have parents anymore. They died when I was younger. So there was nothing to go back to. I had no money. I had already decided that music was my life, so I didn’t go to college.”