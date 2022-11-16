Shania Twain Speaks Out About Doing Nude Photoshoot ‘With Just Mud’

Shania Twain revealed that making a hard-fought return to country music inspired her to do a photo shoot while wearing only mud.

“I didn’t do it when I was younger,” she told TalkShopLive. “So I’m going to do it now. I’m going to feel and show that I feel comfortable in my own skin.”

The 57-year-old posed in the buff for the upcoming release of Queen of Me, which is her second album since symptoms of Lyme Disease forced her to leave the music industry for 15 years.

Throat surgery and years of hard work earned Twain a second taste of fame. And now that she’s back, she’s feeling more confident than ever, and she’s finding new ways of proving that.

The Any Man of Mine singer admitted that she struggled with insecurities when she was in her teens and 20s. And now that she looks back, she wonders why she didn’t appreciate her “young body” when she had it. So, she’s appreciating herself now.

“Queen of Me is all about being the boss of myself. And taking responsibility for what I put out there, what I project,” Twain continued. “And my truth, as I get older, which I wish I had this truth when I was younger, is just to feel more – less apologetic for how I am, how I look, less affected by other people’s criticism.”

Shania Twain Said Posing in the Nude Took a Lot of ‘Courage’

Shania Twain admitted that her confidence didn’t just boost overnight. It took a lot of “courage” to bare all. But she did it to send a “message” to herself that it’s time to feel “comfortable” in her own skin. And she wanted to share her insecurity and transformation with fans.

“So what I did was, I did a photo session naked with just mud,” she laughed.

The Grammy winner shared that aging takes an emotional toll on women. At some point, they reach a point where they start “turning the lights down,” even when they’re alone. And doing something as bold as a nude photoshoot was her way of escaping that “insecure” mindset.

“Let it shine, let it shine,” she declared. “I just think it’s so good for us. Repeating the message to myself was the beginning, just saying okay I’m fine with the way I look, I’m fine aging, I’m fine and comfortable with myself.”

The experience “was the final step of saying okay I can’t just tell people that. I can’t just say it. I’ve got to live it. I have to live it – without running down the street naked.”