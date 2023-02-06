Shania Twain Speaks Out About Highly-Criticized 2023 Grammys Outfit

Shania Twain is bursting back into the spotlight following the release of her brand new album, Queen of Me, and her upcoming world tour of the same name. However, she’s also drawing mass amounts of attention with her new sense of style. On Sunday, the “Come On Over” singer took to the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards dressed in a glittering black and white suit, a bright red wig, and a matching oversized hat. Though the outfit saw tons of online criticism, Twain said the new look enabled her to embrace a newfound sense of fun.

Shania Twain discusses her red carpet outfit at the #GRAMMYs: “I don’t want to take myself too seriously. I just want to have some fun and celebrate everybody else.” https://t.co/TisoAE2Ldv pic.twitter.com/v2MLUyVEwr — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 6, 2023

“The outfit itself is just very fun,” Shania Twain began while speaking with the Associated Press on the Grammys’ red carpet. “I thought it would be—especially since I’m not up for an award tonight, I’m here to celebrate other artists—I don’t want to take myself too seriously. I just want to have some fun and celebrate everybody else.”

Shania Twain also shared a little bit about the unique outfit’s designer and her efforts to support up-and-coming creatives.

“It’s [by] a British designer,” she shared. “His name is Harris Reed, young guy, so I wanna, you know, give young, up-and-coming people some exposure and have some fun doing it.”

Shania Twain Compares Role as Mentor to being an ‘Auntie’

Not only is Shania Twain giving up-and-coming designers a chance at fame, but she’s also offering her expertise as an artist to a wide variety of young singers and songwriters. Ahead of the release of her brand new album Queen of Me, Shania Twain sat down with InStyle to speak about her role as a mentor and what it means to her now in the latter half of her career.

“Artists will ask for advice or will share stories and I feel a little bit like an aunt in a way,” the hitmaker explained. “It sort of makes me feel auntie-ish, which I like. I enjoy it.”

She continued, “I’m a nurturing person and I like to share my experiences. I’ve gone through them, so what good are they if I can’t pass them on or share them? It’s like dying with a good recipe. It’s a shame. Nobody wants to keep that for themselves. I enjoy passing any of it on.”

Popstar Harry Styles and Shania Twain’s country music protegé Kelsea Ballerini are just two young artists that Shania Twain continues to inspire. In fact, last fall Kelsea Ballerini honored Shania Twain with a thrilling performance of her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” at the 2022 ACM Honors.

For his part, Harry Styles said of Shania Twain’s music, “I have to tell you, in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing.”

Twain and Styles previously teamed up at Coachella for a surprise performance together. So it’s clear to see that the 57-year-old country icon’s influence traverses genres.