Shania Twain Speaks Out About Induction Into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Country music icon Shania Twain is part of the 2022 class for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. The 56-year-old Canadian is joined by Steve Wariner, David Malloy, Hillary Lindsey and Gary Nicholson. She offered gratitude for the honor on Wednesday. Check out her post below.

Thank you to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame for this honor. It feels really good to be among so many of my songwriting idols and for my own songwriting to be celebrated – Ironically I was at home in Switzerland writing when this was announced! 😂 https://t.co/pKHupLDtYw — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) August 3, 2022

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer acknowledged the boundaries that she broke in the genre.

“It’s been a while since a woman has been inducted into this, so it’s pretty awesome to see not just me, but Hillary Lindsey included too,” she continued.

Lindsey wrote “Jesus, Take the Wheel” for Carrie Underwood and “Girl Crush” for Little Big Town. She’s also penned tunes for Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan and Lady Gaga among many others.

Shania Twain co-wrote nearly every song in her catalog with her ex-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange. That catalog includes some of the most important crossover songs in country music history. She paved the way for artists like Swift to reach larger audiences beyond the genre.

Her story is featured in a new Netflix documentary titled Not Just a Girl. The film features interviews with her. She discusses her split from Lange at length. It also features interviews with other legends and peers. And it includes artists that admired her when they were younger. Some of the folks featured in the film include Lionel Richie, Kelsea Ballerini, Bo Derek, Orville Peck and Diplo. The film is accompanied by a soundtrack titled Not Just a Girl (The Highlights).

Shania Twain in 2022

Shania Twain returned from her recording hiatus in 2017 with Now. The album was her first since 2002’s Up! If her tweet is any indication, there’s more new music coming soon. She’s been performing select dates across North America in 2022, in addition to her Las Vegas residency.

Her next stop is a festival in her native Canada. She’s at Boots and Hearts Music Festival this weekend, on August 7. Then she returns to Sin City for ‘Let’s Go!’ the Las Vegas residency. Her first dates are on August 26 & 27. She continues the residency into September. There are eight dates remaining on the residency schedule, but more may be added. She’s been at it a while. The final date on the current schedule is September 10. It takes place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. To see the entire schedule and for ticket information, visit her website.