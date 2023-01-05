Shania Twain Spreads Joy with New Single ‘Giddy Up’

Shania Twain dropped another single from her upcoming album, Queen in Me, on January 5.

This morning, the legendary country music singer debuted the opening track to her first studio album in over five years. The song, titled Giddy Up!, is an upbeat burst of energy. And Twain says it came to her similarly to the way that Man! I Feel Like a Woman did in the 90s.

“The saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now. But it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio. And I guess it’s the same for Giddy Up!” she said in a statement.

The feel and lyrics of the single work with the overall message Shania Twain is spreading through Queen in Me. The 57-year-old just went through a nearly career-ending battle with Lyme Disease. Now, she’s feeling confident about her talents and her body. And she’s finding new joy in life. Those feelings inspired all 12 tracks on the album.

“These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step,'” she continued. “I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone. And Giddy Up! is a way to call to the audience and say, ‘Let’s get ready for some fun!'”

Shania Twain Releases Music Video Along with Her New Single

Giddy Up! put so much “pep” in her step that she also released a music video complete with a choreographed line dance. In it, people of all ages, careers, and types break out of their mundane routines to share the steps in unison.

Dressed as an oil-covered mechanic, Shania Twain pumps up the crowd in the chorus and encourages them to “jump in the air” like they’re “10 feet high.”

Up in your giddy up / Giddy, giddy up / Up in your giddy up / Drunk in the city / Got litty in the cup / Up in your giddy up / When it gets tough, gotta get a little love / Put some up in your giddy, giddy up

Time to make it happen ’cause it feels so good / Singin’ in the mirror like it’s Hollywood / Life is getting shorter, gotta drink it up / Time to shine like I know you should / Slide to the left, then slide to the right / Jump in the air ’til you’re 10 feet high / Yeah come on and make it your night

Smiles for miles / All up on my face (my face) / Wear it, share it / ‘Cause we ain’t got time to waste (get to it)

The new single is the fourth release ahead of Queen in Me, which drops on February 3.