Shania Twain Switches it Up with Red Hair For the CMTs

Shania Twain sported yet another colorful hairstyle on at Sunday night’s CMT Awards, this time a fiery red. Twain expressed her excitement for receiving the Equal Play award and described her sizzling new style.

“I mean, what it really means to me, is that the need for equal play for everyone — that needs to be highlighted. So, I’m very proud to be part of that highlight. Obviously, I champion the idea of equal play,” Twain told Entertainment Tonight. “And I want to see more of it. So, it’s just an honor for me to be participating in this tonight.”

Twain is an advocate of other performers and recently has been promoting the girl group, The Boykinz — whom she shared the stage at Sunday night’s show. “Well, their talents,” Twain noted about the country-infused band. “First of all, very talented, and I really love group singing.”

She added, “I very admire the family vocal blend that is hard to get when you’re not related. So, that’s very unique and very special. They have a beautiful spirit. They’re serious, and they love what they do. And I just champion them and welcome them to our industry.”

Shania Twain revealed her CMT Awards look was spontaneous

Twain admitted that her eye-catching hair and the bold black and red gown were a spontaneous choice. “I kind of make decisions at the last minute, I’m enjoying that,” Twain explained. “I’m enjoying just being spontaneous and playing with color. I’m having a great time.”

.@ShaniaTwain is on the #CMTAwards carpet tonight and I’m feelin’ alright 🥰



She’s being honored with this year’s CMT Equal Play Award! pic.twitter.com/vRPKv3EmP2 — CMT (@CMT) April 2, 2023

The fabulous wardrobe doesn’t end there. Twain shared that she has a record-breaking number of 20+ looks prepared for her Queen of Me tour. “Oh my gosh. I’m not going to tell you how many,” she quipped about the tour’s wardrobe. “This is a record number.” Twain continued, “We’re over 20. But you have no idea how this is gonna unfold. I can’t explain it now. It’s a surprise.”

Meanwhile, Twain recently revealed what modern actor would replace 90s heartthrob Brad Pitt in her classic hit, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”. It seems the Canadian singer-songwriter ha an instant answer when asked.



“It’s Channing Tatum,” she told UK’s Radio Times magazine per Deadline.”I’m trying to think how I would sing that…” Twain then experimentally vocalized a section of her well-known song with Tatum’s name to see if it would fit. ‘Okay, so you’re Channing Tatum’ – yeah, that works,” she declared. The singer expressed that Tatum caught her eye when she watched the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, leading to her decision in selecting him.

Last year, Twain caused quite a stir at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards when she decided to replace Pitt’s name with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds who was present in the audience. However, Pitt didn’t seem to mind that Twain had passed him over as the ultimate stud. “You can share the wealth,” he joked in an interview in January. “Ryan’s a good egg too. He deserves some love.”