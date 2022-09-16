Shania Twain Takes ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ With Epic ’80s Throwback Photos

Shania Twain had a throwback Thursday unlike any other. The 57-year-old took us back to her youth with a series of photos from the 1980s. Check out the collection below.

“A trip down memory lane… the 80s to be specific! That hair!” she captioned the post. She’s nearly unrecognizable in the photos.

The post caps a big month for Shania Twain. She was one of the guests of honor at ACM Honors. The ceremony was held on August 24 and it aired on FOX this week. She received the ACM Poet’s Award for her prolific songwriting catalog. A couple of artists paid tribute to Shania Twain at the show. Kelsea Ballerini called upon the GRAMMY Museum to borrow Twain’s dress from the 1999 show, and she wore it on the red carpet. Then, she did a full-blown recreation of her music video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Avril Lavigne also paid tribute to her fellow Canadian. The “Sk8r Boi” singer performed a version of “No One Needs to Know.” It was spot on, and even Shania Twain said that Avril should have gone country all along.

The ceremony also honored Miranda Lambert with the Triple Crown Award and Morgan Wallen with the Milestone Award. Lambert earned her award by winning Best New Female Vocalist, Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Wallen was given his award for an unprecedented achievement in country music. Dangerous: The Double Album remained at number one on the chart for more than a full year. The entire special is now available to stream on Hulu.

A Big Year for Shania Twain

The ACM Honors wasn’t the only space that decided that now was the time to give Shania Twain her flowers. She was also inducted into the 2022 class of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

It all comes as she wrapped her ‘Let’s Go!’ Las Vegas residency. It was an epic run with dates throughout the year, and it came to a close earlier this month. At the conclusion of the run, she announced that the residency had raised over $150,000 for charity. It wasn’t announced in advance, but $1 from each ticket went straight to Shania Kids Can. And she partnered with local organizations in Nevada to help at-risk school children in the area through her charity.

She also released a Netflix documentary this year. Not Just a Girl chronicles her journey from rural Canada to superstardom in Nashville. Next up for Shania Twain is a trip to Europe. She’ll be a celebrity judge on the hit show Starstruck alongside folks like American Idol alum Adam Lambert.